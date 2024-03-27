Doctor chose Rutgers MBA to broaden her influence in healthcare

The business concepts Dr. Hannah Aura Shoval is learning in her MBA classes combined with her medical knowledge will enable her to better help families access quality, affordable healthcare.

NEWARK, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the chief of pediatric rehabilitation medicine at Atlantic Health Center, Dr. Hannah Aura Shoval relishes the personalized, multidisciplinary healthcare she provides for children and families. To expand her reach, she is now pursuing a Rutgers MBA.

Dr. Hannah Aura Stoval expects to complete her MBA at Rutgers Business School next year. “If you understand the financial aspects of running a business,” she said, “then you can find alignment between providing the best healthcare and something that is financially feasible.”

"I'm currently operating in this small microcosm to improve the health of people in the community. Every day, I hear about why families are struggling to get their children the care they need. I am hoping to leverage my MBA to have a much greater scope of influence," said Shoval, a part-time MBA student who is focusing her studies in finance and strategy.

As the mother of four children (ages 1-and-a-half, 11, 13, and 15) and working full time in a demanding job, Shoval needed a part-time program. "I knew I needed to go to a strong MBA program, and Rutgers has an amazing reputation academically as well as for providing many networking opportunities," she said. "There are many healthcare-related businesses in New Jersey, and Rutgers is very well connected to a large network of executives nationally and globally."

She also praised Rutgers professors for taking topics to a deeper level and using their vast business experience to share real-life examples.

Shoval wants to use her MBA to merge her medical knowledge with business concepts to help all people access quality healthcare. Health equity became a passion early on. Her parents taught her a sense of duty to care for others. As a student at Tufts Medical School, she was a board member at Tufts' student-run free health clinic, treating many impoverished individuals, including the homeless and those in shelters. She also created a system to enroll patients in Medicaid as a long-term preventative care strategy.

"I think the more you surround yourself with the sad realities of the world, the more you begin to appreciate what you have, and you want to give what you have to other people," said Shoval, who has a joint bachelor's degree from Barnard College and Jewish Theological Seminary, where she triple-majored in Neuroscience, Dance, and Bible.

When Shoval learned about corporate social innovation at Rutgers, she was particularly excited. "This is exactly why I came to business school," she said, arguing that the best approach is to provide a business case for how targeting societal good can be lucrative. "The purse strings," she said, "are often what control the decisions."

Shoval serves in a volunteer role as the health equity medical advisor at the Rutgers Institute for Corporate Social Innovation (RICSI), where Professor Jeana Wirtenberg is the executive director. Wirtenberg also taught Shoval in two classes: Organizational Behavior and Introduction to Corporate Social Innovation.

"She was a superb and exemplary student – always prepared, engaged, curious, eager to learn, and constantly adding value to class discussions," said Wirtenberg, an associate professor of professional practice in the Department of Management & Global Business.

"Now that Dr. Shoval is the health equity medical advisor for RICSI, we are grateful to benefit from her clinical and medical knowledge and experience, and value her many contributions to our work in promoting a more equitable and healthy future for all," Wirtenberg said.

In addition to her full-time work at Atlantic Health Center, Shoval is a clinical associate professor at Rutgers School of Medicine, where she is a faculty lead for quality improvement initiatives and a mentor for students and residents in clinical research.

Shoval expects to complete the Rutgers MBA program next year, but she is already seeing results from her courses. She was recently selected to be on the board of Atlantic Health's accountable care organization, which provides people with coordinated, high-quality care.

"I'm already applying the knowledge in positions that allow me to utilize these new skills, definitely a good return on investment," she said.

SOURCE Rutgers Business School-Newark and New Brunswick