Doctor Creates the First Ever Healthy Energy Drink
Oct 30, 2025, 11:00 ET
"True energy is more than just a fast heart rate."
PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One doctor is redefining the energy-drink and supplement industries by combining medical science with everyday wellness. The creation, Elixir, is a physician-formulated beverage that delivers real energy, focus, hydration, and metabolic support. Now live on Kickstarter, Elixir is designed to actually support your body, not just stimulate it.
Elixir's science-driven formula features allulose, a plant-based sweetener shown in studies to activate GLP-1 and suppress appetite; the same pathway targeted by today's leading weight-loss medications. One early tester said,
"I have an Elixir with my breakfast and I'm fuller, longer. By the time lunch rolled around, I used to be starving and hangry. Now, I often push lunch back and end up eating less because I'm not as hungry. It tastes amazing, I have increased focus, no jitters, and I have lost 5 pounds." - Jennifer P.
But allulose is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg that makes Elixir a comprehensive health drink. Every ingredient was chosen based on peer-reviewed research to support your whole body.
Inside Every Can of Elixir
- Antioxidants to combat oxidative stress and promote cellular health
- Collagen for skin support
- Hyaluronic acid for joint support
- Prebiotic Fiber to nourish gut health
- Electrolytes (magnesium, potassium, calcium) for hydration and recovery
- Vitamins C, D, and zinc to strengthen immune defense
- Caffeine + L-theanine for smooth, focused energy without jitters or crash
- Allulose to activate GLP-1, suppress appetite, and improve glycemic control
- Zero artificial colors
- Zero sugar
We are all told to "take your electrolyte packet, but also a multivitamin, and don't forget to take care of your microbiome; meanwhile, don't neglect your skin…" and so on. People simply do not have the bandwidth, nor the budget, to juggle 5 or 6 different products every day. So, Elixir decided to combine them all into one delicious beverage.
Now live on Kickstarter, Elixir invites early supporters to back the first doctor-developed energy drink that blends clinical science with real-world performance. Funds raised will support large-scale production and nationwide distribution.
About Elixir
Elixir is a physician-formulated functional beverage designed to energize and support the body without the sugar or crash of traditional energy drinks. Built on science, its mission is to actually fuel people; not just stimulate them.
Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/elixirhealth/elixir-fuel-your-greatness
