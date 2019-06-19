Doctor Evidence is Empowering Researchers with an Intuitive AI Solution for Rapid Literature Review and Surveillance - Updates to a User-Friendly Interface in DOC Search

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Evidence, a global health technology and consulting company in biomedical research, releases new updates and an interactive user interface for the DOC Search platform on June 24th.

DOC Search was designed to empower both novice and experienced researchers with a user-friendly turnkey solution to independently conduct rapid literature reviews and monitor for updates. Traditional searches can be inefficient and error-prone, involving blindly searching PubMed, manually reviewing the results, iteratively building out complex search strategies, and then translating those strategies for use in other databases. Comprehensiveness depends on deep domain knowledge, along with training to structure the query appropriately for each topic and database.

Doctor Evidence reinvented this process, enabling simple and rapid exploration of relevant topic areas across large bodies of evidence to distill meaningful insights with increased precision. DOC Search draws upon a biomedical research database of 31+ million publications, trials, congress abstracts, news articles, and more – powered by a robust ontology system incorporating all major clinical taxonomies, thus automatically employing all possible synonyms to ensure comprehensive retrieval.

The intuitive new User Interface (UI) makes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology more accessible. Combining powerful AI and NLP within this streamlined interface, DOC Search's interactive data visualization tools reveal trends and evidence distributions. The technology has been trained to instantly classify randomized controlled trials, extract key information (such as geographic location and most published authors), and the newest machine learning algorithm identifies which studies are based on real-world evidence.

The automated term index identifies the most frequently occurring demographics, interventions, and outcomes reported in a defined set of search results. This powers the new Co-occurrences Matrix to populate a table representing the number of studies addressing frequently occurring patient characteristics by outcomes or interventions, or any selected comparison of these options. Among the uses for this interactive matrix are the following:

To assess safety profiles across a set of chosen interventions,

Determine the frequency of real-world data sources or study methods,

Locate head-to-head treatment comparisons, and

Assess the feasibility of an Indirect Treatment Comparison.

Users can also create personalized dashboards for immediate snapshot reports, identifying the most relevant and current insights across a large body of evidence. They can engage with the data by clicking on interesting trends, resulting in the custom widgets dynamically updating for the revised set of results. Meanwhile, DOC Search refines the search strategy throughout the exploratory process, which can be saved for personal email alerts or collaborative surveillance.

"DOC Search is the culmination of 15 years of software development," stated Robert Battista, MBA, FRSPH, FRCP Edin., "adding to a growing technology stack that is revolutionizing the evidence synthesis space. Our new DOC Search empowers researchers and industry leaders to independently conduct rigorous rapid assessments, identify novel thought leaders, scope out new business needs, and monitor customized surveillance feeds with increased precision."

