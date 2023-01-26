Doctor Milagros® Partners with QVC® to Bring Organic CBD Skincare to the Masses

Dedicated to educating people on the dangers of toxins in skincare products, Dr. Milagros uses organic CBD in her EveryFace line

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Doctor Milagros®, the first CBD skincare line designed by a medical doctor, announced a new partnership with world leader in video commerce QVC®, indicating CBD products have reached a new high in consumer demand. Founded by Dr. Milagros Hernandez, the business has reached success by promoting the benefits of CBD for all skin types.

Breast cancer survivor and healthcare advocate Dr. Milagros Hernandez has dedicated her life to creating healthy skincare alternatives in her EveryFace line.

With a large Hispanic following, Doctor Milagros is proud to partner with industry giant QVC to bring her EveryFace skincare line to an expanded audience: "When I started this company from my house in Queens, I had big dreams, and QVC was one of them," said Doctor Milagros. "I know QVC will help us reach a much larger audience and we're thrilled to be working with them."

Doctor Milagros intends to increase production as she prepares for Valentine's Day, reminding people: "CBD skincare can be a great gift for yourself or a loved one to help reach health and wellness goals." Branded TEScosmetics at launch, Doctor Milagros has shifted to using her name, which means "miracle" in Spanish, because she wants customers to know: "CBD is totally natural and works with the pH of all skin types, so it can feel like a miracle for every face."

Many skincare lines claim to be good for all skin types, but are full of damaging chemicals. ABC news reported: "According to the Environmental Working Group, women use an average of 12 products a day, containing 168 different chemicals." Because of her decades of experience as an MD, Doctor Milagros understands how the cumulative effect of toxins can lead to deadly diseases like cancer, which she faced herself. As a breast cancer survivor, Hernandez advocates for stronger regulations in skincare products, citing that many women use hundreds of chemicals daily and don't understand the risk.

Doctor Milagros uses 100% organic ingredients, never tests on animals and is Leaping Bunny® certified. Her EveryFace series includes a scrub, serum, and cream loaded with CBD. Dr. Milagros' journey from doctor to cancer patient to entrepreneur helped create her mission: to bring healthy skincare to the masses. QVC's audience will allow her to do just that.

