Doctor Multimedia Sues Competitor For Libel, Trade Secret Theft, Cybersquatting

The lawsuit asserts trade secret, cybersquatting, and unfair business practice claims against Adit, Adit CEO Ali Jhaver, and company officer Josh Gosnell. The lawsuit also asserts that Adit engaged in unfair business tactics, including recruiting Doctor Multimedia employees in order to obtain company trade secrets, and used other illegal tactics, such as cybersquatting, to convince current and potential Doctor Multimedia clients to stop doing business with the company.

Cybersquatting is registering, trafficking in, or using an Internet domain name with the intent to profit from the goodwill of a trademark belonging to someone else.

In an attempt to harm Doctor Multimedia and steal its clients, the lawsuit asserts that Adit employees and officers have and continue to make false and disparaging statements concerning Doctor Multimedia and published libelous allegations on a website they created to resemble a Doctor Multimedia site so that the public would mistakenly believe the site belonged to Doctor Multimedia. Doctor Multimedia believes the website was used as part of an effort to defame the company and cause its clients to terminate their business relationship.

"Doctor Multimedia has a stellar reputation with its clients, and we will not tolerate anyone disparaging and libeling our good name to the public," said Pras Murthy, co-founder and owner, Doctor Multimedia. "In an era when a brand's online reputation is vital to success, companies must take a stand against anyone, particularly competitors, who utilize unfair business practices to try and damage the reputation of competitors."

The law firm of Murchison & Cumming filed the suit on behalf of the Gopher Media in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

