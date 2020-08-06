Doctor Refutes False Claims Made on 60 Minutes

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Ruscio refuted false claims on the amount of clinical data and effectiveness of probiotics made by "experts" on a recent edition of 60 Minutes in his latest blog.

In the 60 Minutes segment titled Do Probiotics Actually Do Anything? several experts blatantly disregarded clinical evidence supporting many of the claims about probiotics which they deemed false.

Disappointed in the misinformation being spread by one of the most influential television platforms in history, Dr. Ruscio took to his platform to set the record straight and provide research-backed data to refute the claims.

With a background as a Doctor of both Natural Medicine and Chiropractic, clinical researcher, author, committee member of the Naturopathic Board of Gastroenterology research division, and having been in peer-reviewed medical journals, Dr. Ruscio was able to compile years of reputable research to back his refutation of the claims made on probiotics.

Dr. Michael Ruscio, DNM, DC says, "Supplement companies making misleading claims is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, however in this case, 60 Minutes portrayed many truthful claims about probiotics as misleading. This could lead to unneeded suffering by those who stand to benefit from this safe, natural and inexpensive therapy."

Ensuring that all of the content shared on his platform is evidence based, Dr. Ruscio breaks down the claims made on 60 Minutes and provided additional scientific evidence to support his refutation.

You can read more on Dr. Ruscio's science-backed perspective on probiotics here.

