Doctor Turned Artist Shares Work With Poker World

Poker Felt and Artist's Easel: Stanley Grandon Launches PokerFaceArt.com to Bring His Work to the Public

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Grandon recently joined Fine Art America and he has hired a website design firm SitesbyJah.com to embed the products onto the new website called PokerFaceArt.com.

A very famous celebrity is talked about in the article who met Stanley's acquaintance a few years ago. It is a very enjoyable article to read.

He is a very interesting fellow, a retired eye surgeon, former race car driver and avid poker player. A native of Detroit, Michigan, the 78-year-old worked as a leading ophthalmologist after receiving degrees from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. He practiced for 45 years before retiring during the pandemic. "My ambition is to be the artist of poker because I've loved poker all my life, especially the last 25 years," he says. "In order to become an important artist you have to do unique paintings. These paintings are unique."

Card Player magazine has a featured article about Stanley today in their digital magazine. The printed published article will be in issue 23 of Card Player Magazine which comes out the first week of November. You can read the article HERE.

