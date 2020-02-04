Doctor Varnado Provides Winter Wellness Advice on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When winter comes, we are all challenged to stay healthy and avoid colds and flu. Joining us today with timely tips for staying healthy is Dr. Yael Varnado, a practicing physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital, founder of the non-profit Get Checked 4 Life. Dr. Varnado is a frequent guest and medical contributor on various TV networks.

BIGGEST WINTER WELLNESS CHALLENGE

Dr. Yael Varnado share tips on staying healthy this winter!

This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades. For anyone that comes down with the flu this winter, be well prepared by having Boiron's Oscillococcinum on hand to help reduce its severity and duration. Recognized as the #1 pharmacist recommended brand, Oscillococcinum is for everyone age two and up. It has been shown in clinical studies to relieve flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills, and fatigue. This homeopathic medicine is widely available in local supermarkets and pharmacies. For more, visit: oscillo.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR IMPROVING HEALTH

Healthy digestion is something we don't often think of, but it is so important. Dr. V's go-to is Florassist probiotics by Life Extension, the health solutions experts that use scientific research to create products for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. They offer a diverse family of Florassist probiotics to help to promote healthy digestion, maintain GI balance, oral hygiene and whole-body health. FLORASSIST GI provides a novel blend of bioactive compounds that target and remove unwanted bacteria while delivering six healthy probiotic strains for digestive health support. For more information and to get $10 off your first order and free shipping, visit: LifeExtension.com.

REST AND QUALITY SLEEP THIS TIME OF YEAR

One of the best ways to stay healthy this winter is quite simple: sleep! It is not always so easy to come by sleep. That is why Objective, a science-backed and natural source for targeted wellness solutions, just released: Fast Asleep. People that take melatonin can have odd experiences such as intense dreams, but what is great about Fast Asleep is that it is a natural product that does not have melatonin. Added benefit: it is a delicious mint chocolate and includes calming GABA to relax the mind and saffron to stay sound asleep all night. Saffron is showed to have significant improvement in three key sleep categories: ease of falling asleep, quality of sleep, and feeling refreshed upon waking. Fast Asleep can be found at objectivewellness.com.

