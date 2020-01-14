Doctor.com and Podium Partner to Deliver Powerful End-to-End Consumer Engagement Solution to Health Systems and Medical Practices

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor.com , the leading customer experience platform purpose-built for healthcare has announced a partnership with Podium , the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, to bring a powerful joint solution to the healthcare market. By leveraging Doctor.com's technology and best-in-class network of publisher partners, Podium will deliver a full end-to-end patient engagement solution to healthcare organizations seeking to enhance their online presence, reputation, and revenue goals.

Podium now has the ability to conveniently connect practices with their patients at critical touchpoints. Through the partnership with Doctor.com, select Podium clients will be able to centrally monitor and manage their online listings and patient reviews across the Doctor.com network of leading consumer healthcare destinations.

"Healthcare providers and organizations have three critical needs when it comes to succeeding in today's competitive digital landscape: to get found, get chosen, and get appointed," said Craig Daly, Podium's VP of Healthcare Sales. "The combination of Podium's platform and Doctor.com's unrivaled publisher network will enable providers to reach and engage consumers at every critical touchpoint across the digital patient journey."

Through the partnership, Podium clients will be able to access the following features:

Listings management: A simple and powerful way to maintain accurate and compelling listings information for both providers and facilities on all major search engines and consumer healthcare directories. From simple changes like updating phone numbers or office hours to enriching listings with photos and biographies, this solution helps providers put their best foot forward to the millions of consumers who search the Doctor.com Network for care every month.

Patient review acquisition and syndication: Streamlined solutions that engage patients to share feedback about their visit, with the resulting patient ratings and reviews syndicated to the most highly trafficked patient web destinations.

Seamless integration of Doctor.com-powered services with the Podium platform: Clients can start taking advantage of new capabilities without changing workflows.

"Our goal is to partner with innovative companies that share our mission of modernizing patient-to-physician engagement and improving the healthcare journey as a whole," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO of Doctor.com. "Podium is a prime example of this; they are pushing the envelope when it comes to improving patient engagement and access to care. With this partnership in place, we are excited to equip healthcare organizations to deliver a truly next-generation experience that meets healthcare consumers' evolving expectations."

"We are excited to expand our partner ecosystem in order to advance our greater vision of providing universally accurate and accessible healthcare data to all stakeholders. Every corner of the healthcare industry continues to be plagued by inaccurate and inconsistent provider data. By working with leading health systems, payers, life sciences companies, and innovative technology companies like Podium, we continue to amass rich data points and build a powerful proprietary database that aims to solve the industry's data problem," said Reed Mollins, Chief Strategy Officer at Doctor.com.

For more information on Podium's healthcare solutions, please visit try.podium.com/ddc .

If you are a healthcare organization, provider, or potential ecosystem partner seeking more information on Doctor.com, please contact our team at partnerships@corp.doctor.com .

About Doctor.com

Doctor.com empowers healthcare organizations to deliver a better customer experience at every step of the patient journey. Doctor.com's single platform offers best-in-class provider data, powers direct physician-to-patient engagement, and features integrations with the most prominent healthcare directories, search engines, social media platforms, and EHR/PM systems. As a result, thousands of clients, including leading brands in the life sciences industry, 200+ leading hospitals and health systems, and 30,000+ private practices, have been empowered by the platform to enhance their digital presence and credibility, increase patient trust, and grow their business.

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 40,000 local businesses to create over 16 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

