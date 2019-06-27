Doctor.com announces launch of life sciences division and welcomes Josh Kramon as Vice President, Life Sciences Solutions

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor.com , the first customer experience platform purpose-built for the healthcare industry, recently announced that Josh Kramon has joined the company as Vice President of Life Sciences Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Doctor.com to build and lead this exciting new vertical. Over the past year, we've organically developed promising partnerships with leading pharmaceutical brands that see great potential for our data, technology, and best-in-class network of publisher partners," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO and Cofounder, Doctor.com. "Doctor.com is uniquely positioned to help brands and publishers better reach patients during their critical last mile of finding and connecting with the proper specialist for care. This in turn improves physician-patient engagement while also providing brands real-time visibility into visitation metrics. Josh's proven track record of bringing to market successful software and media solutions for the life sciences industry will put us in a great position to deliver maximum value for our clients."

Kramon has over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, specifically at the intersection of life sciences and digital marketing. As an early employee at both Vitals (recently acquired by WebMD) and Healthline, Kramon was responsible for building out new business lines for the pharmaceutical vertical. At both companies, Kramon presided over growth from initial launch to tens of millions in recurring revenue, serving hundreds of brands and bringing innovative new solutions to market, such as advanced physician finders and unique native advertising opportunities. Most recently, as Vice President, Life Sciences, at U.S. News & World Report, Kramon cultivated a dedicated life sciences team and launched the company's first digital initiatives focused on the pharmaceutical category.

"Having built my career in the healthcare industry, I've had a front-row seat to the massive shift in behavior as consumers increasingly turn to the internet for healthcare information and medical appointment booking. Smart companies in the life sciences space recognize the opportunity that this creates and are looking to enable patients to quickly access the care they need through seamless online experiences," said Kramon. "I'm very excited to join Doctor.com as I see an enormous opportunity to leverage a uniquely powerful and unified platform to fill a major gap in the life sciences space and enable patients to quickly and easily find the right provider for any health condition."

About Doctor.com

Doctor.com empowers healthcare organizations to deliver a better customer experience at every step of the patient journey. Doctor.com's single platform offers best-in-class provider data, powers direct physician-to-patient engagement, and features integrations with the most prominent healthcare directories, search engines, social media platforms, and EHR/PM systems. As a result, thousands of clients, including pioneers in the life sciences industry, 200+ leading hospitals and health systems, and 30,000+ private practices, have been empowered by the platform to enhance their digital presence and credibility, increase patient trust, and grow their business.

If you'd like to explore partnership opportunities with Doctor.com's life sciences division, please contact Josh Kramon at: josh.kramon@corp.doctor.com.

