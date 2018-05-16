Doctor.com survey reveals that nearly 2 out of 3 patients will choose a provider because of a strong online presence

Search: 80% of respondents have used the internet to make a healthcare-related search in the past year.

80% of respondents have used the internet to make a healthcare-related search in the past year. Comparison: 67% of respondents over 60+ (or 63% of all respondents) will choose one provider over another because of a strong online presence (i.e. availability of relevant, accurate and compelling information).

67% of respondents over 60+ (or 63% of all respondents) will choose one provider over another because of a strong online presence (i.e. availability of relevant, accurate and compelling information). Trust: Nearly 60% of respondents have chosen one provider over another based on a positive online reputation.

Nearly 60% of respondents have chosen one provider over another based on a positive online reputation. Scheduling: 45% of patients prefer to use digital methods to request an appointment (i.e. online scheduling via a website, app, or email).

45% of patients prefer to use digital methods to request an appointment (i.e. online scheduling via a website, app, or email). Loyalty: Assuming they're receiving quality care, 82% of respondents ranked customer service as the most important factor influencing their loyalty to a provider.

And, the preference for digital spans generations. More than three-quarters of respondents aged 60 and up have used the internet to make a healthcare-related search in the past year, and 90 percent of patients in this age demographic will choose a new provider after seeing negative online ratings.

"The fact that 81% of patients will read reviews about a provider, even after they've been referred, indicates that we've entered a truly consumerist era of healthcare. Patients depend on online sources of information more so than ever, and are using all of the digital tools available to inform themselves and make healthcare decisions," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO of Doctor.com. "While it is paramount for healthcare organizations to provide quality care, they must also focus on building a strong online presence and a seamless customer journey. It's what today's patients expect."

