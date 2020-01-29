Doctor.com's 2020 consumer survey signals the "death" of the referral

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor.com released its annual "Customer Experience Trends in Healthcare" report, based on survey results of more than 1,600 U.S. adults. The report details how patients prefer to conduct their healthcare journeys: the resources they rely on to search for a provider, the criteria they use to select a provider, and other factors that influence their decision-making process, satisfaction, and loyalty.

The "Customer Experience Trends in Healthcare 2020" report uncovers several key themes:

The "death" of referrals is imminent: Patients now prefer to use online resources (e.g., search engines, reviews) 2x more than they use traditional referrals to find a doctor.

Half of all patients will decide not to see a provider if he or she has inaccurate or incomplete listings information on the web. The preference for using a mobile device to search for a provider has increased by 50% this year, and the preference for mobile appointment scheduling (i.e., via browser or app) has increased by 92%. There's been a 33% uptick in telehealth visits this year.

Only 15% of patients report that they've used an AI voice assistant to search for a provider. The majority (60%) of patients prefer digital scheduling options over a phone call (a 36% increase from 2018). Almost half (48%) of all patients have chosen a doctor based on their ability to schedule or reschedule an appointment online.

"Over the past year, we've observed a fundamental shift as patients turn to digital over traditional channels at almost every touchpoint of the patient journey. From discovery, evaluation, and selection to ultimately booking with a provider, patients demand the convenience and empowerment of digital information and tools to make their own healthcare decisions," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO of Doctor.com. "2020 marks a major turning point in which healthcare organizations and providers can no longer afford to neglect their digital patient engagement strategies and, instead, must make them a priority in order to protect their bottom line."

