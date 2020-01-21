DoctorLogic Secures $7 Million Series A Financing From Unbundled Capital

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorLogic , the creators of the all-in-one Website Marketing Platform exclusively for healthcare providers, announced it has completed a $7 million Series A round of financing. This latest investment follows two years of exponential growth and is being led by Unbundled Capital, an Austin-based private investment firm founded in 2019 by Peter Freeland, a co-founder of BuildGroup and formerly of General Catalyst Partners. This investment will assist DoctorLogic to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts as well as broaden and accelerate product development.

Medical Marketing That Makes Sense

The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for DoctorLogic which saw a rapid growth in clients, and market momentum in the space of multi-site practices, enterprise accounts, and broadening services to specialties like Ophthalmologists and Orthopedics among many others.

"Agency-led solutions aren't cutting it anymore. Competition among practitioners for incremental growth is higher than ever, and the only way to get and stay on top of these demands is to move to a purpose-built software platform," said Stuart Lloyd, co-founder and CEO of DoctorLogic. "DoctorLogic partners with medical providers to help make intelligent digitization a reality for their organizations. Our ultimate goal is to get our software into the hands of every medical practitioner in the addressable marketplace, and this investment will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly."

Founded in 2003 by Stuart Lloyd and Ray Myers, DoctorLogic is the proven software solution created to enable specialty medical professionals to succeed in an industry undergoing a digital transformation. At the heart of DoctorLogic's solution is a proprietary Content Creation Engine built to showcase healthcare providers' online presence, acquire new patients and measure the effectiveness of their marketing investments.

"Unbundled is thrilled to partner with DoctorLogic to help support the company's extraordinary growth," said Peter Freeland, Founder of Unbundled Capital who will join the DoctorLogic Board of Directors. "We believe the market for practice growth solutions is $4 billion in the U.S. alone and the adoption of automated software platforms like DoctorLogic while in the first inning is rapidly disrupting the legacy, people-based solutions offered by digital ad agencies."

DoctorLogic works with more than 330 medical practices in the field of aesthetics, dentistry, surgery and general medical and has helped customers acquire 100+ million new website visitors with their proven experience executing medical SEO strategies that resulted in improved organic results and exceeding of average conversion rates. The company's suite of additional managed services ( Social Media , Google Ads (Pay-Per-Click) , Content Marketing/Blog Services , Managed Chat and Video Production ) help provide a turn-key online marketing solution for medical practices large and small.

"As an industry we're just scratching the surface of how powerful healthcare digital marketing can be," said DoctorLogic President, Kip Young. "This investment will be used to continue scaling our people and systems to achieve our goal of building a great company in an exciting category."

About DoctorLogic

DoctorLogic is an all-in-one Website Marketing Platform created exclusively for healthcare providers. The DoctorLogic software was invented to power custom-designed websites for patient acquisition, retention marketing, and practice insights that help providers connect with more people. Privately funded and based in Plano, Texas, DoctorLogic has been named to Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States for two consecutive years and was recently awarded Gold for Best Website Visual Appeal and Silver for Website Branding by Davey's Awards on behalf of the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. To learn more about DoctorLogic, visit www.doctorlogic.com .

About Unbundled Capital

Unbundled Capital offers expansion-stage B2B software companies long-term, flexible capital solutions, access to a broad talent network, and business building know how to help scale into category leaders. Based in Austin, TX, Unbundled targets capital-efficient, founder-led high-growth companies that are mission-driven and who seek an alternative to traditional PE/VC solutions.

Contact:

Keisha Dunstan

4692756473

232582@email4pr.com

SOURCE DoctorLogic

Related Links

http://www.doctorlogic.com

