Doctors and Advocates Call for Better Testing and Labeling of Drugs for People with Obesity

News provided by

Obesity Action Coalition

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) announces the publication of a "Joint Statement in Support of Closing Gaps in the Drug Approval Process and Drug Labeling for People with Obesity." The statement is co-signed by the OAC, The Obesity Society, the Stop Obesity Alliance, the Obesity Medicine Association, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery—the leading scientific, medical, and patient advocacy organizations in support of people with obesity.

The statement, which can be found at obesityaction.org/statement-drug-approval-labeling, calls for the U.S. FDA to close gaps in the testing and approval process for drugs intended for use by people with obesity for conditions other than obesity. The statement also urges drug companies that are currently marketing drugs that have issues with safety or effectiveness for people with obesity to update their labeling immediately to provide appropriate usage instructions.

People with obesity make up 42% of the U.S. population, yet there is no requirement that new prescription drugs be shown to be safe and effective for people with obesity before FDA approves them. This means that every day, people with obesity are using FDA-approved drugs without full assurance that they are safe and effective for them.

Drugs that may present issues for people with obesity include drugs in many familiar categories, including emergency birth control, depression, and pain relief. One example, Rexulti, is used to treat schizophrenia and depression. Used as labeled, Rexulti has been shown to underdose people with obesity, which could lead patients or their doctors to discontinue use. A person with undertreated schizophrenia or depression can be at risk of harming themselves or others or committing suicide. Another example is Noxafil, an antifungal treatment.

"Proceedings of a workshop organized in part by FDA scientists dealing with this subject were published this month,1 which tells us that FDA is fully aware of this issue," says Joe Nadglowski, President and CEO of the OAC. "Everyone deserves to know the drugs they use are safe and effective. The FDA and drug companies need to take action now."

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 80,000-member-strong National nonprofit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support.

1Available at https://doi.org/10.1002/jcph.2264

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition

Also from this source

Access to Obesity Care Means Better Health: Obesity Action Coalition Applauds the Reintroduction of the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act in Congress

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) applauds Senators Tom Carper (D-DE) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Representatives Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Raul Ruiz...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.