Doctor's Appointments for Alcohol Related Diseases Rose by 60% During the Pandemic Legacy Healing Center Responds

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers in Rhode Island found that doctor's consultations for alcohol-related gastrointestinal and liver diseases have risen by 60 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This coincides with the reported increase in alcohol consumption during the same period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health as people reported more symptoms of anxiety and depression as they tried to cope with the pandemic and social isolation.

Alcohol-related diseases that are surging include cirrhosis of the liver, alcoholic hepatitis, pancreatitis, and gastritis – all well-known health impacts of heavy and binge drinking.

Dr. Thomas D. Schiano of the Miller Transplantation Institute in New York City said that New York is experiencing a similar surge in alcohol-related diseases in the wake of the pandemic.

Women under 40 have reported the highest increase in alcohol use. Anxiety, depression, financial strain, loss of loved ones, and the strain of caring for children and working remotely are all factors driving women to drink more, according to Ralph Diclemente, Ph.D, professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the NYU School of Global and Public Health.

The effects of the pandemic on mental health and substance use disorder is of great concern. Legacy Healing Center, a leading addiction treatment center in New Jersey and South Florida, worries that we will be dealing with the mental and emotional impacts of the pandemic for many years to come.

"The disease of addiction metastasizes in isolation," said Chief Clinical Officer and CEO of Legacy Healing Center , David Levin. "While in quarantine, we are especially vulnerable and susceptible to alcoholism, depression, anxiety, and relapse because of the isolation, because of the quarantine, because of the fear."

As the US reopens, mental health is becoming a primary focus. Many people dealing with emotional strain have turned to alcohol to cope which can easily lead to further mental and physical health problems. Families and friends are encouraged to reach out to loved ones to help them to get the help they need to overcome substance abuse and addiction and improve their mental health. Behavioral health facilities like Legacy Healing Center in Cherry Hill that specialize in treating alcohol use disorder will play a key role in healing the mental and emotional aftermath of COVID-19.

Anyone struggling with substance abuse can speak with a treatment specialist at any time by calling (888) 534-2295. Visit www.legacyhealing.com to learn more.

Contact:

Travis Benfaida

561-706-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Healing Center

Related Links

http://www.legacyhealing.com

