Doctors are using VREasyWait to introduce themselves to their patients

A recent study of 100 million patient visits found that doctors spend an average of 16 minutes and 14 seconds per patient encounter, with chart review (33%), documentation (24%) and ordering (17%) accounting for most of the time. So, there is very little time for the patient to get to know their physician.

"VREasyWait has helped my practice improve the patient experience. Having watched a video of me before coming to visit me gives my patients the feeling that they know me," says Dr. Robert Valenzuela of Washington Heights Urology. "VREasyWait's technology optimizes patient intake and scheduling workflows. Their embedded AI definitely improves provider productivity."

VREasyWait's Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms analyze the information gathered in the medical history forms to alert the physician to care signals. For example, a patient with a history of breast cancer on chemotherapeutic drugs coming to see a physician because of cough may need more of a workup because of their immunocompromised state versus a healthy patient with no chronic disease.

"As a former practice administrator, I have seen how the patient experience is so much better when the patient is able to develop a personalized relationship with their physician. But this is just not possible anymore because Medicare/CMS measures provider productivity in relative value units (RVUs) and RVUs are typically higher for physicians who see more patients per hour," said Jessica Waycaster, CEO of VREasyWait. "Spending roughly $2500 to produce a professional video and using VREasyWait's free features to improve the patient experience is helping physicians personalize their relationship with the patient while keeping their productivity high."

