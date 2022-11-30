Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi successfully treats 6-year-old Iraqi girl for rare brain disease

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare incidence, doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi, successfully performed a special cerebral revascularization surgery on a 6-year-old girl from Iraq. The patient was suffering from a series of strokes and weakness on one side of her body, but her family was unable to get treatment in Iraq. But, with the support from the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the family brought the little girl to India. She was initially referred because of suspicion of a vascular malformation in her brain, but on further investigation, it was revealed that she was suffering from a rare condition called MoyaMoya Disease.

MoyaMoya Disease is a rare disease where the arteries supplying blood to the brain start to shrink. The arteries start to narrow down due to unknown reasons. Eventually, this condition leads to a decrease in blood supply, which leads to multiple strokes, and if left untreated, this disease can become fatal. The revascularization surgery was performed using blood supply from the skin and scalp as the recipient arteries were too small for direct bypass. So, the arteries supplying blood on both sides of the scape were dissected out using a special technique, and then they were implanted on both sides of the brain.

Commenting on the uniqueness of this case, Dr. Anurag Saxena, said, "This was a rare case where the blood supply was extremely slow in the brain. However, following the revascularization surgery, the girl's brain gradually began to take blood supply from the arteries, thereby meeting the deficit in her brain's blood supply and halting disease progression. She was discharged from the hospital within 2–3 days of the surgery with no complications. The girl is perfectly fine and is now leading a happy and normal life."

