Doctor's Best Appoints Nate Challen as President

Challen Joins Science-Based Nutritional Supplement Company to Support Strategic Growth

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc. , a leading nutritional supplement company, has announced the appointment of Nate Challen as president. With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the health and beauty sector, Challen is well-positioned to drive the company's growth initiatives in the nutraceuticals space.

Challen is an accomplished business builder with a proven track record of scaling consumer health and beauty brands across North America and global markets, delivering double-digit growth through digital innovation, operational efficiency, and portfolio optimization. He brings deep expertise in developing and executing strategic growth initiatives, expanding market share, and leading diverse, high-performing teams.

Challen spent more than a decade at Sanofi Consumer Health, where he held leadership roles across North America and Europe, including serving as General Manager in Canada and Head of Commercial Transformation globally. Prior to Sanofi, Challen oversaw brand development at Johnson & Johnson, pioneering the digital marketing and branding for their Body Care lines. Challen holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University.

"Nate brings exactly what we need at this stage - deep digital expertise combined with a proven ability to scale consumer health brands while maintaining product integrity," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "His track record in transforming how established brands connect with modern consumers aligns perfectly with our growth strategy."

As President, he will manage the company's strategic direction, utilizing his visionary leadership to drive the full scope of the business, including Sales, Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, Operations, Finance, Analytics, E-commerce, Product Development, Customer Experience, Quality, and Competitive Strategy.

"Doctor's Best has built something rare in this industry - a 30-year reputation for science-backed formulations that consumers genuinely trust," said Challen. "My focus will be on amplifying that foundation through smarter digital engagement and strategic partnerships to reach more consumers who value evidence over hype in their journey for better health."

Challen officially joins the Doctor's Best team this month and will report directly to Bensussen.

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for using branded ingredients and for demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart.com and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

