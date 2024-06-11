Doctor's Best Inc. Acquires Viactiv® Brand

Headquarters will be Based in Tustin, Calif.

TUSTIN, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best, one of the nation's leading marketers of nutritional supplements and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingdomway USA Corp., announces the acquisition of the Viactiv® brand of calcium and magnesium chews. This strategic move aligns with Doctor's Best's growth initiatives, further expanding the company's retail distribution and providing their customers with essential nutrients in even more convenient, tasty options.

The acquisition of Viactiv brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision of promoting health and wellness. Doctor's Best is widely recognized for its commitment to science-based formulations with premium, branded ingredients. Viactiv has built a strong reputation for its innovative and great-tasting calcium and magnesium chews.

"We are excited to welcome Viactiv into the Doctor's Best family," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "Viactiv has been the leading chew form of calcium for nearly 25 years, and has developed well-earned relationships with the Nation's leading retailers."

Calcium is an important nutrient at any age, for men and women. Nearly 30 percent of men and 60 percent of women over age 19 do not consume enough calcium, and more than 90 percent do not consume enough vitamin D.1 These nutrients are essential during early adulthood, when bone density is still building, and in the postmenopausal period for women, when bone density changes occur. Viactiv's calcium chews also include vitamins D and K.

"The importance of adequate calcium intake cannot be overstated; it's critical for bone health in nearly every stage of life," said Bensussen. "For decades, consumers have demonstrated that Viactiv is their convenient, delicious option for calcium intake. We look forward to helping customers continue to meet their nutritional needs by adding this beloved brand to our current offerings."

Bensussen will assume the role of chief executive officer for the Viactiv brand, and operations will be based at the Doctor's Best headquarters. Doctor's Best is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Viactiv's existing customers and partners, with a focus on maintaining the same level of excellence the brand has delivered for decades.

For more information about Doctor's Best, please visit www.doctorsbest.com , and to learn more about Viactiv, please visit www.viactiv.com .

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically-studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

About Kingdomway USA Corp.

Kingdomway USA Corp. is the U.S. subsidiary holding company of Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company ("XKDW"), a high-tech enterprise of China's National Torch Project. Located in Xiamen, China, XKDW has been publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since October 28, 2011. Since its establishment in November 1997, XKDW has developed and expanded its business of manufacturing pharmaceutical raw materials, and today is considered a leader in the dietary supplement and sports nutrition manufacturing industries. Information with respect to Kingdomway and XKDW's business may be obtained at https://www.kingdomway.com/EN/EnAbout/Index/2.html or in XKDW's profile on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange at http://www.cninfo.com.cn/new/snapshot/companyDetailEn?code=002626 .

About Viactiv®

Viactiv has built a reputation over the past 25 years as a nutritional supplement company that provides delicious calcium and magnesium chews to help their customers live their most VIbrant and ACTIVe lives! Viactiv is renowned for their focus on taste and efficacy, establishing itself as a trusted brand with high customer ratings. For more information, please visit www.viactiv.com .

Reference

1U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. 9th Edition. December 2020. Available at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

Media Contact: Marissa Buntz, [email protected]

SOURCE Doctor's Best