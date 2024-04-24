Doctor's Best Launches Two New Products

Glutathione + Milk Thistle with Setria® and Boswellia + UC-II® are Added to the Science-Based Nutritional Supplement Company's Current Line

TUSTIN, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc., a leading nutritional supplement company, announced today their launch of two new products, Glutathione + Milk Thistle with Setria® and Boswellia + UC-II®.

As people look forward to getting back on track with their health goals after emerging from a challenging cold and flu season, Doctor's Best is debuting two new supplements, which can help support antioxidant activity and immune health (Glutathione), along with an active lifestyle (Boswellia).*

Doctor’s Best Glutathione + Milk Thistle contains Setria® glutathione. Setria® glutathione has been clinically proven to increase glutathione, the main protective and regulatory antioxidant present in all cells.* *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Doctor’s Best Boswellia + UC-II® is a unique combination of Boswellia and UC-II®. It is an important combination that supports joint comfort.* *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The launch supports the company's growth initiatives to broaden their current offerings, which include more than 200 products, and deliver upon their mission of providing high-quality supplements and science-based information to an increasing consumer base.

"Spring is here and people are eager to get outside and feel good while enjoying their favorite activities," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "We are committed to helping our customers thrive in every way by offering them the latest world-class supplements that live up to our gold-standard quality, effectiveness and safety."

What's in a name?

What does Setria® and UC-II® actually mean? They are branded ingredients that the Doctor's Best team has identified and selected to add to their formula to help with the supplement's absorption and effectiveness. Branded ingredients have been tested to demonstrate their potency, safety, and efficacy. They are clinically proven to work.

About Glutathione + Milk Thistle with Setria® -

Supports liver health and antioxidant activity.* Doctor's Best Glutathione + Milk Thistle contains Setria® glutathione. Setria® glutathione has been clinically proven to increase glutathione, the main protective and regulatory antioxidant present in all cells.* Milk thistle extract provides silymarin, which increases levels of cysteine, one of the key amino acids that helps produce glutathione, in the liver.* Selenium is essential for facilitating glutathione's role in supporting energy production, detoxification and other fundamental life processes.*

About Boswellia + UC-II® -

Supports immune health, joint mobility and an active lifestyle.* Doctor's Best Boswellia + UC-II® is a unique combination of Boswellia and UC-II®. It is an important combination that supports joint comfort.* Boswellia supports the health of joint components called glycosaminoglycans, a group of molecules that provide lubrication for joints.* UC-II® has been found to promote joint comfort.* Double-blind, placebo controlled clinical studies have shown that a daily dose of 40 mg of UC-II® supplementation helps in supporting joint comfort.*

Glutathione + Milk Thistle with Setria® and Boswellia + UC-II® are available now on Amazon and iHerb. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically-studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

SOURCE Doctor's Best