Doctor's Biome Breakthrough in Probiotics Calls for Worldwide Accessibility

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking in-vitro study led by Dr. A. Reza Kamarei, Dr. Howard F. Robins, and Eric Finkelstein, recently published in the highly regarded Journal of Biochemistry and Physiology, reveals that juice-based living probiotics demonstrate significantly greater survival rates against stomach acid compared to traditional dry powder probiotics.

A few years ago, Dr. Howard Robins, Chief Medical Officer of Doctor's Biome, observed that commercial dry powder probiotics showed little to no efficacy in his gastrointestinal patients, while juice-based living probiotics delivered noticeably effective results. This intriguing and somewhat puzzling finding prompted Dr. Reza Kamarei, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Doctor's Biome, to investigate the role of stomach hydrochloric acid (HCl) in the survival of juice-based living probiotics compared to dry powder probiotics.

To investigate this, we utilized Doctor's Biome Signature Probiotic Blend (DBSPB) combined with our proprietary sterilized organic green juice. Below is the evaluation of the study's findings by an anonymous reviewer from the prestigious Journal of Biochemistry and Physiology:

"This study presents compelling evidence that pre-hydrating dry powder probiotics in a fruit and vegetable juice carrier significantly improves their survival rate in acidic conditions, such as those in the stomach. By comparing this juice-based delivery method to traditional dry powder formulations, the researchers highlight the positive impact of hydration, buffering, and glucose metabolism on probiotic viability. The clear methodology and robust findings add valuable insights into optimizing probiotic efficacy. This innovative approach, designating such blends as "Next Generation Probiotics," suggests promising applications for improving health outcomes associated with probiotic supplements. The study's design and results are both informative and encouraging."

"The exciting results of this study, which confirm the patent-pending superiority of our juice-based dietary supplements and medical foods, validate my initial decision to invest in Doctor's Biome. I am proud to see that our company's mission—to be the leader in juice-based, clinically validated probiotics—is being realized." Said Richard Finkelstein, CEO of Doctor's Biome.

These patent-pending findings, supported by visual evidence and quantitative data, indicate that incorporating probiotics into a fruit and vegetable juice carrier significantly enhances their resistance to stomach acid. This breakthrough offers a more effective delivery system for probiotic dietary supplements and medical foods.

To make this novel probiotic delivery system accessible worldwide, we invite distributors, co-packers, and license partners to collaborate with us. To support this global partnership, the published article is translated to Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Japanese and Arabic.

About Doctor's Biome

Doctor's Biome (Newgen 27, LLC) is a New York-registered company specializing in the development, patenting, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative, science-based, and clinically tested probiotics delivered in sterilized organic vegetable and fruit juices.

