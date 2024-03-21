Doctor's BiomeⓇ: Women's Health - Dietary Supplement Inhibited Pathogenic E. coli Bacteria and C. albicans Yeast

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in vitro study just published in the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition Research by Howard F. Robins, A. Reza Kamarei and Eric Finkelstein has shown complete inhibition of pathogenic E. coli bacteria and C. albicans yeast.

Doctor’s BiomeⓇ: Women’s Health - Dietary Supplement Doctor’s BiomeⓇ: Women’s Health - Dietary Supplement

Two common infections in women are urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vaginal candidiasis (VC). Common UTI symptoms include urge and urinary incontinence, burning sensation while urinating, cloudy urine and pelvic pain. More serious symptoms can include fever and chills. Common VC symptoms include itching, burning, pain, vaginal discharge and bad odor.

"Doctor's BiomeⓇ: Women's Health, is the first successful line extension of Doctor's BiomeⓇ. I am happy to see that our investment and the expertise of our professional team are producing new beneficial, patent-pending products such as Doctor's BiomeⓇ: Women's Health is a promising product designed specifically and exclusively for women. We are continuing on our path forward, and I will announce more novel products in the near future," said Richard Finkelstein, CEO of Doctor's Biome.

Dr. Howard F. Robins, Chief Medical Officer of Doctor's BiomeⓇ explained "Our focus was to develop a proprietary dietary supplement for women that can inhibit both E. coli and C. albicans." Dr. Robins appreciatively continued: "Development and production of Doctor's BiomeⓇ: Women's Health dietary supplement was not possible without the innovative contributions of his colleagues, Dr. Reza Kamarei (Chief Science and Technology Officer) and Mr. Eric Finkelstein (Chief Operating Officer)."

To develop Women's Health dietary supplement, we used Doctor's BiomeⓇ proprietary blend of five strains of Bifidobacteria and ten strains of Lactobacilli, as well as organic cranberry powder. For the excipient, we chose a proprietary blend of organic red fruit and vegetable juices. The lab results showed that while E. coli in the control sample manifested a typical growth curve for microorganisms, E. coli growth was completely inhibited in the doctor's biome sample from days 1 to 5. Similarly, while C. albicans in the control sample showed overwhelming uncountable growth, C. albicans growth in the doctor's biome sample was reduced by 70% on day 1, and was completely inhibited from day 2 to day 5."

Doctor's BiomeⓇ welcomes all comments and questions.

About Doctor's BiomeⓇ

Doctor's BiomeⓇ (Newgen 27, LLC) is a New York registered company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative, science-based and clinically-tested probiotics in organic vegetable/fruit juices.

