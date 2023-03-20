Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) Recommends Calm, Sensible Preparedness in Response to Crisis

TUCSON, Ariz., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The past few months have featured various crises: bank failures, shortages of essential medicines and baby formula, and transportation accidents with massive environmental pollution.

A panicked reaction will only exacerbate the situation, states Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) president Jane Orient, M.D. "You do not want to be participating in a bank run or a run on grocery stores and pharmacies. Nor do you want to be unable to shelter in place."

DDP recommends that everyone have the emergency supplies recommended by the federal government at https://www.ready.gov/kit. In addition, consider the following:

Keep enough cash to cover essentials in case the bank is closed or the ATM is nonfunctional;

Purchase essentials such as prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications like pain relievers before you run out;

you run out; Maintain a supply of bottled water (and consider a water filter for your home);

Keep your pantry and freezer stocked;

Have plenty of warm clothing and possibly a Mylar sleeping bag;

Have a fire extinguisher at the ready and keep your yard free of inflammable debris.

"Remember that the country now works on a 'just-in-time' system instead of keeping an inventory," states Dr. Orient. "Supply chains can be interrupted."

Additional resources:

Suggestions for assembling an emergency medical kit: https://www.ddponline.org/medkit/

Expedient survival in all types of disaster (long-term food storage, water purification, sanitation, fire protection, improvised clothing, ventilation, and radiation protection), with field-tested instructions by government-funded scientists: https://oism.org/nwss or http://nuclearwarsurvivalskills.com/ (download for free)

Core in-home D.I.Y. radiation shelter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLyZAVtObLU

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, [email protected]

SOURCE Doctors for Disaster Preparedness