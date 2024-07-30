Doctors Group Improves Employee Retention Rates with Empathy Training

Empathetics unveils new white paper

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathetics, Inc. the pioneer in empathy training in healthcare, has released a new white paper showcasing the profound impact of empathy-based interventions on workforce retention. The comprehensive paper details how Gould Medical Group, whose physicians care for patients inside the Sutter Health system as well as others, achieved remarkable improvements in retaining their healthcare staff through empathy training.

In an era in which healthcare organizations face unprecedented challenges in staff retention, Empathetics' innovative training programs have proven to be a game changer. The white paper reveals that Empathetics' evidence-based approach has led to an impressive 1700% increase in employee retention rates, saving healthcare organizations millions of dollars annually.

"Empathy training is essential for improving workforce retention in healthcare organizations," said Dr. Helen Riess, Chief Medical Officer of Empathetics. "Our programs enhance the well-being and job satisfaction of healthcare workers and also lead to significant cost reductions by minimizing staff turnover."

Key highlights from the white paper include:

Exceptional Retention Rates: Empathetics trained clinicians at Gould Medical Group were 17 times less likely to leave their job.

Financial Benefits: The reduction in turnover has saved this medical group $18.9 million.

Employee Well-being: Empathy based interventions have significantly boosted the morale and engagement of healthcare workers contributing to a more positive work environment.

Healthcare executives and professionals are encouraged to download the white paper to gain insights into these successful strategies.

Empathetics, a pioneering healthcare technology company, specializes in empathy education and training for healthcare professionals. Grounded in neuroscience and proven in randomized controlled trials, Empathetics revolutionizes the healthcare industry by improving employee retention, reducing burnout, and elevating the employee and patient experience.

Empathetics has consistently led the way in integrating empathy into healthcare through innovative training programs and cutting-edge technology. Empathetics flagship programs, are based on the evidence-based research of renowned expert Dr. Helen Riess.

Recognized for a commitment to enhancing the human side of healthcare, Empathetics has delivered training to more than 1500 clinical sites across the world. The dedicated leadership team, headed by CEO Pam Holt, continues to drive the mission of making empathy a core competency in healthcare delivery.

