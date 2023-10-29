Doctor's Magical Talent Enhances Patient Care at Mount Nittany Health

Miller's pursuit of sleight of hand magic was initially driven by a desire to improve his sense of touch, finger strength, and dexterity. His medical school professor encouraged him to find ways to enhance these abilities to palpate and apply osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT). He now utilizes his sleight of hand magic hobby in his daily medical practice.

"I have always been the type of spectator who likes to figure out the secret of the effect," said Miller. "To do this requires a lot of 'out of the box' thinking to look beyond what is naturally assumed when presented with the trick. I feel this skill has also helped me to improve my diagnostic ability as an osteopathic physician by finding the correlation between musculoskeletal findings and the presenting issues."

Patients have witnessed significant improvements in their ailments, even in cases where traditional modalities of treatment, including surgery, had previously been unsuccessful. Some have even described Miller's approach as "magical." Although he's always willing to explain his patient management approach, he is unwilling to spill the secrets of his sleight of hand tricks (sorry!).

The impact of Miller's magical talents extends to his interactions with patients of all ages. "Performing tricks for patients young and old has certainly had a positive impact on my patient interactions," said Miller. "It often puts them at ease and lightens the mood a bit. I even have one or two fellow magic enthusiasts who like to 'talk shop' during their appointments. Overall, it makes the experience a lot more fun and memorable for the patient."

Miller's love for magic began early in his childhood, but it was during his residency that he pursued his interest in it. He was fortunate to live near the Mingus Magic Shop, one of the oldest brick and mortar magic shops in the country, located in the same town as his residency program in Reading, Pa. Balancing his medical commitments with his hobby, he started performing magic shows when he wasn't busy providing clinical care.

SOURCE Mount Nittany Health System