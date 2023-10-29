Doctor's Magical Talent Enhances Patient Care at Mount Nittany Health

News provided by

Mount Nittany Health System

29 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Miller, DO, Internal Medicine, Mount Nittany Health, is an exceptional physician who continually goes above and beyond for his patients, and also possesses extraordinary skills as a magician who performs sleight of hand tricks.

Miller's pursuit of sleight of hand magic was initially driven by a desire to improve his sense of touch, finger strength, and dexterity. His medical school professor encouraged him to find ways to enhance these abilities to palpate and apply osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT). He now utilizes his sleight of hand magic hobby in his daily medical practice.

"I have always been the type of spectator who likes to figure out the secret of the effect," said Miller. "To do this requires a lot of 'out of the box' thinking to look beyond what is naturally assumed when presented with the trick. I feel this skill has also helped me to improve my diagnostic ability as an osteopathic physician by finding the correlation between musculoskeletal findings and the presenting issues."

Patients have witnessed significant improvements in their ailments, even in cases where traditional modalities of treatment, including surgery, had previously been unsuccessful. Some have even described Miller's approach as "magical." Although he's always willing to explain his patient management approach, he is unwilling to spill the secrets of his sleight of hand tricks (sorry!).

The impact of Miller's magical talents extends to his interactions with patients of all ages. "Performing tricks for patients young and old has certainly had a positive impact on my patient interactions," said Miller. "It often puts them at ease and lightens the mood a bit. I even have one or two fellow magic enthusiasts who like to 'talk shop' during their appointments. Overall, it makes the experience a lot more fun and memorable for the patient."

Miller's love for magic began early in his childhood, but it was during his residency that he pursued his interest in it. He was fortunate to live near the Mingus Magic Shop, one of the oldest brick and mortar magic shops in the country, located in the same town as his residency program in Reading, Pa. Balancing his medical commitments with his hobby, he started performing magic shows when he wasn't busy providing clinical care.

SOURCE Mount Nittany Health System

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.