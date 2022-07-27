Doctors of Cannabis Now Offers Medical Marijuana Card Services in New York

Doctors of Cannabis is expanding their online medical marijuana certification services to the State of New York

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors of Cannabis, renowned online providers of medical marijuana cards, has announced they are now offering medical marijuana certification services in New York. This expansion comes as good news to people throughout the Empire State struggling with certain medical conditions. The move gives millions of New Yorkers an opportunity to connect with medical marijuana professions and successfully gain access to medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state.

"As a company whose core mission is providing quality care for patients across America, we couldn't be more excited to serve the good people of New York," said Dr. Erick Kaufman, MD, Medical Director of Doctors of Cannabis. "Fact is, there are many people in the state who are truly in need of the numerous benefits associated with cannabis."

Patients who obtain a medical marijuana card online through Doctors of Cannabis will be given access to a licensed New York medical marijuana doctor. If approved, patients will receive a single ID from a secured online portal they can use in medical marijuana dispensaries within the state. After certification is complete, patients can easily register with the New York State Health Department to obtain an official plastic medical marijuana card from the comfort of their own home or office.

"Qualifying conditions for medical marijuana cards have typically been stricter in New York versus some other states," continued Dr. Kaufman. "However, our staff of devoted New York medical marijuana doctors and health care professionals are there to help patients of all stripes get their cards and improve the quality of their lives."

New patients in New York can begin the process by simply visiting docsofcannabis.com and beginning the online registration process. The process involves a non-judgmental online consultation with a certified medical marijuana doctor from New York. Patients will receive expert medical assistance and guidance.

