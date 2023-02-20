DOCTORS SEEK TO IMPROVE PATIENT CARE AMID GROWING CONCERNS

LOMA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors from two major medical systems this week will describe how growing patient volumes and pressure from healthcare networks are eroding their ability to deliver quality care to millions of residents across Southern California.

Doctors from Loma Linda University Health and OptumCare Medical Group—totaling 900 physicians—have filed to form a union under the auspices of the Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) to help address provider burnout caused by poor working conditions, low wages, excessive workloads, and unaddressed mental health needs—a major cause of soaring physician suicides across healthcare.

"How can anyone expect good quality care when executives of these two health systems show no concern for their own doctors," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, an M.D. in private practice and UAPD president. "These doctors are at a breaking point."

Among the top concerns is scheduling doctors to work concurrent shifts of up to 120 hours per week, leading to grueling work conditions that undermine patient care. And, failing to provide a safe space for doctors to sleep in the hospital when they are required to remain overnight. The practice has resulted in some providers sleeping on the floor or in a closet.

OptumCare Medical Group physicians have pleaded with executives for more providers to relieve the pressure. But those appeals are not being taken seriously.

Recent studies show that these growing demands on frontline physicians are promoting turmoil across the field of medicine and causing doctor suicides to spike. Today, suicide rates among doctors are double the national average and the highest among all professions.

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com .

