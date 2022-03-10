Doctors Without Borders Canada Selects RKD Group as Digital Creative Partner

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières Canada has selected RKD Group as its new digital creative provider.

"Doctors Without Borders Canada helps offer life-saving medical care to millions of people around the world," said Amanda Wasson, Executive Vice President of Donor Experience and Innovation at RKD Group. "We are honored that they chose RKD to grow their digital program."

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Canada

RKD Group will leverage cutting-edge digital practices, sophisticated technology and extensive experience in the humanitarian assistance space to help Doctors Without Borders expand their work and provide emergency medical services in conflict zones, natural disasters, and epidemics.

"Doctors Without Borders Canada was looking for a partner who could help us take our fundraising program to the next level," said Fiona James-Dambrosio, Senior Manager of Direct Marketing and Donor Engagement at Doctors Without Borders Canada. "We were particularly impressed with the depth of RKD's creative team and their demonstrated ability to communicate our brand to the public desiring to make a difference in our world."

"We're thrilled to kick off this partnership with RKD Group."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science, and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

About Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières Canada

MSF is an international medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency medical care to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, disasters, or who are excluded from healthcare. They work independently from governments to offer assistance to people based on their needs, irrespective of their race, religion, gender, or political affiliation.

