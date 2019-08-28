DocuBay Launches Worldwide

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuBay, the premium international documentary SVOD streaming service by IN10 Media, officially announce the launch of operations worldwide. DocuBay members are now able to stream documentary films on a variety of platforms and mobile devices, and view films from a wide range of genres including Travel, Culture, Nature, Adventure, Sports, and Biography.

DocuBay website landing page

DocuBay is available in 180+ countries on a range of platforms and devices including iOS/App Store, Android/Google Play, Apple TV, and Fire TV, as well as directly through the DocuBay website, with additional platforms on the way. DocuBay will offer two methods for viewers to stream films, by choosing between two membership packages:

Premium Membership – a quarterly/3-month membership package priced at USD/GBP/EUR 9.99, allowing viewers to stream any of the films available in DocuBay's library with a limit of 3 downloads to watch later.

OneTribe Membership – an annual/one-year membership package priced at USD/GBP/EUR 29.99, which also includes access to 4K titles, the ability to screen on 2 devices/platforms at a time, and unlimited downloads.

Films are organized in affinity-based "bays" such as NatureBay, ScienceBay, CultureBay, etc., with notable features including DocuBytes, which will preview short clips of selected features; DailyBay, showcasing the release of the day; DocBuster, highlighting a select title every month; and TrendingBay, featuring relevant films from trending topics. All movies are available in English, with a new film released on the platform every day, including premium titles recently acquired through partnerships with Journeyman Pictures, Kwanza, and Ananda Media.

Aditya Pittie (Managing Director, IN10 Media) stated: "IN10 Media is a network driven by the engine of quality content. Mobile connectivity reaching out to the farthest corners of the globe, provides a previously unimaginable potential for building businesses by capitalizing on demand made scalable through global affinities. As a premier destination for premium documentary films, DocuBay addresses precisely such an untapped gap and will soon look at adding further value to its members through producing originals as well."

Akul Tripathi (COO, DocuBay) stated: "Documentaries have traditionally been an overlooked genre, though it is a brave one. Created on the back of filmmakers who often risk their lives to shed light on stories that might otherwise never be told. With DocuBay's launch, there's finally a home for a new generation of independent voices - a platform built to share, uplift, and inspire without boundaries of language, race, geography, or nationality. DocuBay is a global community, and through these incredible stories, we truly are One Tribe."

DocuBay Brand Promo - https://youtu.be/FFWcG-iUcEw

About DOCUBAY

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, DocuBay is a global, subscription-based VOD streaming service and OTT platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentary films. Specializing as a niche video service, DocuBay features content from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories and is available on platforms including the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, and Apple TV, with additional platforms on the way. www.docubay.com

About IN10 MEDIA:

IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the brands in its folds—including EPIC Channel, EPIC On, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions, and Showbox - cover every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media has its efforts focused on building world-class brands. www.in10media.com

