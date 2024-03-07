Docubee Shines in 2023, Setting the Standard with Gartner Recognition

Leading Intelligent Contract Automation Platform Garners Capterra and Software Advice Badges for Excellence

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docubee, an Accusoft brand and a leading intelligent contract automation platform, proudly announces its outstanding performance in 2023, receiving multiple badges from Gartner Digital Markets highlighting the software's excellence in various categories.

Capterra Best Value and Best Ease of Use

These accolades underscore Docubee's dedication to providing outstanding value with an emphasis on ease of use. The platform's success is echoed in the sentiments of its users.

Docubee Gartner Award Badges

User reviews on Capterra emphasize Docubee's impact:

Lori H. notes, "Customer service is very good. The platform seems to be great and user-friendly once you learn how to utilize the features. I like that borrowers can sign documents from mobile devices such as an iPad or phone."

Brandon V. reflects on the platform's resilience during challenging times, "This service is allowing our business to take paper workflows (in our case, HR documents) that we were hindered from filling out due to the COVID19 related work from home transition. We're now able to quickly and efficiently provide processing of these critical documents."

Software Advice Best Customer Support

This recognition highlights Docubee's commitment to providing exceptional customer support, ensuring a seamless user experience.

User testimonials on Software Advice echo the sentiment:

Mahlon praises the platform, saying, "This is a great way to finish up business by being able to capture signatures without having to meet in person again or use a print and scan process."

Jeanne commends the exceptional service from one of Docubee's customer representatives, stating, "Our Customer Representative was amazing. Great communication every step of the way. Never a delay in response, always on top of every step. Willing to email, call, or Zoom."

Steve Wilson, President of Docubee, comments on the achievement:

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Gartner, affirming Docubee's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and user-friendly experiences in the intelligent contract space. This acknowledgment motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer satisfaction."

Top Rated Product

Docubee has consistently maintained its status as a top-rated product on all Gartner Digital Markets sites, with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

About Docubee

Docubee, an Accusoft brand, is an intelligent contract automation platform empowering businesses to create, manage, sign, and track digital contracts securely. The platform utilizes generative AI, pre-built templates, and dynamic workflows to enhance the contract management process. With seamless integrations and exceptional customer support, Docubee is the go-to solution for contract automation.

For more information, visit docubee.com .

About Gartner Digital Markets:

Gartner Digital Markets is the world's largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets .

Contact

Stephanie Abad

Docubee

[email protected]

SOURCE Docubee