DocuCopies Prints and Mails Books to Client Mailing Lists

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online printing company DocuCopies overhauled their book printing and distribution model just in time for yearbook season, but the popularity of the new service continues to soar. To help schools, businesses and organizations adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the printing company now ships books directly to individual addresses.

Print books and mail direct to your clients with DocuCopies.

Customers price out their book jobs as normal and choose "Mail in Padded Envelopes" under the Bulk Mailing dropdown, then upload their Excel or .CSV mailing lists during checkout with their art files. Books are mailed individually in padded, protective envelopes to ensure that the books and their binding arrive in pristine condition.

While the service has only been live for a couple months, the response has been stronger than predicted.

"We started this with yearbooks in mind as all the schools closed this spring," says Jeff Corbo, president of DocuCopies.com. "As more events got canceled or postponed, we realized the ongoing value this holds for clients who print training books, self-published books, sales catalogs and other products as well."

DocuCopies also lowered their minimum order to just two books, increasing their appeal and flexibility for customers of all sizes and backgrounds. Binding options include spiral/coil binding, wire-o binding, perfect binding, saddle stitch/stapled booklets, 3-ring binders and comb binding.

For more information on DocuCopies and their book printing services, visit them online at https://www.docucopies.com/book-printing/ or call (877) 222-4842.

