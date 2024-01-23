DocuCopies.com Completes their Modern Makeover with a Brand-New Logo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month DocuCopies.com, a pioneering force in the online printing industry, proudly announces a significant update to their brand with the unveiling of their new logo. This marks the first time in nearly two decades that the company has revamped its emblem, bidding farewell to an iconic symbol that has been synonymous with quality printing, affordability, and friendly customer service.

The new logo completes their modern transformation which began with a new front-end for their online printing website.

The previous logo was a product of its time, reflecting the design aesthetics of the Millennium Era, Y2K, and the still-new World Wide Web. In a time when business leaders and economists were still trying to make sense of the Internet's potential, DocuCopies.com emerged as one of the first online printing services , providing unparalleled access to quality products in an industry with limited options.

Over the years, the company has stood the test of time to become one of the most recognized and trusted choices for discerning print buyers across North America. But after redesigning their entire website six years ago, the logo began to feel more and more like a relic of a bygone era.

The new logo sees DocuCopies.com embracing a minimalist approach, aligning with contemporary design trends while staying true to their core brand colors. And unlike previous logos, the new emblem features an eye-catching logomark: an open book spread across the top of their initials, "DC."

"We are thrilled to unveil the new face of our company after so long. It's not just a visual change; it's a sign of our commitment to staying current and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Jeff Corbo, President of DocuCopies.com.

The company has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from their long-time customers. The modernized logo has been praised for its striking simplicity, aligning seamlessly with the company's dedication to delivering straightforward and top-notch printing services.

With their brand identity fully refreshed, DocuCopies.com looks forward to a new chapter defined by contemporary aesthetics, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. And while the old logo enjoys a quiet retirement, the new design captures the spirit of a company dedicated to shaping the future of online printing for decades to come.

