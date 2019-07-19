Docuformas Announces a 5 Year International Bond Issuance for USD $300 Million

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docuformas S.A.P.I. of C.V. ("Docuformas" or "the Company"), a leading Mexican leasing company, announced this Wednesday, July 17 that it successfully issued debt securities in the form of bonds (Senior Unsecured Notes) in the United States of America and other foreign markets in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Notes") and the applicable regulations in the countries in which said offer was made (the "Offer Abroad"), for the amount of US $300'000,000.00 (three hundred million dollars 00/100 legal tender in the United States of America) at a discount price of 99.248% and with an annual interest rate of 10.25%. The Overseas Offer was significantly oversubscribed due to the financial strength of the Company and its favorable growth outlook.

The date of issuance, placement and settlement of the Notes will be on July 24th, 2019. The Notes have an expiration date of July 24, 2024.

The Company will use the resources derived from the Overseas Offer for the payment of the existing bonds (due in 2022) and the excess will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt amortization and portfolio growth.

About Docuformas

Docuformas S.A.P.I. de C.V. has grown to be the second largest independent leasing company in Mexico in the last 21 years. The company specializes in offering financing solutions to rapidly-growing and underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for the acquisition of productive assets and equipment to support growth. Docuformas provides reliable and competitive funding sources through its six main business lines: capital leasing, operating leases, transportation services, factoring, cash financing and equipment financing.

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are nonhistorical facts, and they are based on the current vision of the Management of Docuformas S.A.P.I. De C.V. for future economic circumstances, the conditions of the industry, the performance of the Company and its financial results. The terms "anticipated", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "plan" and other similar terms related to the Company, are solely intended to identify estimates or predictions. The statements relating to the implementation of the main operational and financial strategies and plans of investment of equity, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends that affect the financial condition, the liquidity or the operating results of the Company are examples of such statements. Such statements reflect the current expectations of the management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will occur. The statements are based on several suppositions and factors, including economic general conditions and market conditions, industry conditions and various factors of operation. Any change in such suppositions or factors may cause the actual results to differ from expectations.

Contact information:

Eduardo Limón

Ramón Barreda

Tel: 52 (55) 5148 3600

Correo: ri@docuformas.mx

SOURCE Docuformas S.A.P.I. of C.V.