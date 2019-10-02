Docuformas Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docuformas, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Docuformas", "the Company") announces the appointment of Abelardo Loscos Nahoul as Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to Alejandro Monzó Rosa, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Loscos has worked for more than 18 years in banking, investor relations and finance, most recently as Director of Finance for Central Brokerage (CENCOR).

Alejandro Monzó commented: "We are pleased to welcome Abelardo, and to have such a qualified professional join our management team. His years of experience and sector expertise will be instrumental in enabling the company to continue its expansion plan while maintaining its operational discipline. His appointment is in line with our objective of improving our corporate governance and institutionalization.

Abelardo Loscos added: "I am delighted to join Docuformas, one of the leading and fastest growing companies in the Mexican leasing sector. I will be working closely with our management team as we continue to innovate and strengthen our market position. My focus will be on increasing our operating discipline and supporting a prudent portfolio growth while generating long term value for our shareholders, bondholders and customers."

ABOUT DOCUFORMAS

Docuformas S.A.P.I. de C.V. has grown to become the second largest independent leasing company in Mexico in the last 22 years. The company specializes in offering financing solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been neglected but experience rapid growth, for the acquisition of productive assets and equipment. Docuformas provides reliable and competitive sources of financing through its six main business lines: capital leasing, operating leases, transportation services, factoring, cash financing and equipment financing.

Contact:

Mariana Mangas Orozco

mariana.mangas@docuformas.mx

+52 (55) 46187534

