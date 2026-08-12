Docufree Climbs 743 Spots on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Company's Continued Growth Reflects Rising Enterprise Demand for Trusted, AI-Ready Information

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of intelligent document processing and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced it has been ranked No. 1624 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Moving up 743 spots on the Inc. 5000 reflects more than our growth—it reflects a shift in what enterprises need to succeed with AI," said Brad Jenkins, chief executive officer of Docufree. "Organizations are realizing that AI is only as good as the information behind it. They need trusted, AI-ready data and business processes they can rely on. At Docufree, we've evolved beyond document digitization to deliver the AI-ready information foundation that powers intelligent automation with the accountability required in regulated, high-cost-of-failure environments. This recognition validates the work our team does every day to help customers transform unstructured information into trusted, actionable business outcomes."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

In the last three years, Docufree has evolved beyond traditional document management to help organizations build the trusted, AI-ready information foundation required for enterprise automation. By transforming documents into structured, governed, and actionable data, the company enables organizations to accelerate AI initiatives, automate high-value business processes, strengthen compliance, and improve operational performance.

Docufree's ongoing success has been fueled by a growth strategy that includes:

Expanding the Enterprise Customer Base: Helping organizations in regulated, high-cost-of-failure industries—including finance, insurance, government, education, healthcare and legal—manage the full information lifecycle with trusted, AI-ready data foundations that enable intelligent automation in environments where accuracy, compliance and accountability are mission critical.





Helping organizations in regulated, high-cost-of-failure industries—including finance, insurance, government, education, healthcare and legal—manage the full information lifecycle with trusted, AI-ready data foundations that enable intelligent automation in environments where accuracy, compliance and accountability are mission critical. Growing Customer Value: Deepening relationships with existing customers that began with document capture and are positioned to expand into AI-ready information, process automation and information governance solutions.





Deepening relationships with existing customers that began with document capture and are positioned to expand into AI-ready information, process automation and information governance solutions. Scaling Through Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with the Independent Information Management Dealers Association (IIMDA) dealer network, technology providers, systems integrators, resellers, and cooperative procurement partners to expand market reach and deliver greater customer value.

"The momentum in our business is customer-led," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer at Docufree. "Enterprises come to us to get their information under control, and they stay to automate the workflows that depend on it. AI alone plateaus around 85 to 90 percent accuracy on complex documents, and in regulated industries that gap is unacceptable. Certified human-in-the-loop validation is how we close it and stand behind the result. That combination of AI, agentic automation, and expert human oversight is what's driving both new demand and deeper expansion across our existing customers."

The company continues to advance its platform by combining SaaS, AI-powered services, and human-in-the-loop (HITL) oversight to transform how organizations capture, manage, and operationalize data. With built-in enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance, Docufree helps organizations establish trusted information that AI systems—and the people who rely on them—can confidently use to drive better decisions and business outcomes.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Docufree

Docufree provides intelligent document processing over a unified cloud platform that combines SaaS software, AI-powered services, and certified human-in-the-loop oversight to run high-cost-of-failure workflows across the information lifecycle. Through document capture, processing and validation, secure content management, and business process automation, Docufree converts unstructured information into accurate, governed, AI-ready data and executes the end-to-end workflows that accelerate critical work, increase capacity, and reduce cost and risk. For nearly three decades, more than 1,500 organizations across highly regulated industries, including finance, insurance, government, education, healthcare, and legal, have relied on Docufree's secure infrastructure and expert services where accuracy, compliance, and accountability are mission-critical. For more information, visit Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X @Docufree, then like us on Facebook.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

(678) 461-7438

[email protected]

Tena Johnson

Docufree Corporate Communications

(877) 362-3569

[email protected]

SOURCE Docufree