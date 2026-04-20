Docufree Marks Records and Information Management Month with Human-in-the-Loop Intelligence for AI-Based Records Management

Services-Led Leader in Digital Transformation Provides Five Tips to Strengthen Records Management in the Age of AI

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Records and Information Management (RIM) Month, Docufree, a services-led provider of cloud-based document management and process automation solutions, today spotlights its Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) services architecture: a governance-first approach that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with expert oversight to help organizations modernize records management while maintaining compliance, auditability, and defensibility.

As organizations face growing volumes of digital content, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and mounting pressure to automate, many are looking to AI to accelerate document ingestion, classification, metadata extraction, retention, and disposition workflows. Gartner predicts that, through 2026, organizations will abandon 60 percent of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data, while 63 percent of companies either do not have, or are unsure if they have, the right data-management practices for AI. This disconnect creates serious risks when information is not governed well enough from point of entry throughout its entire lifecycle to support reliable automation.

"The pressure to automate is real, but in records management, speed alone is not enough," said Brad Jenkins, CEO and founder of Docufree. "AI can accelerate classification, extraction, and policy execution, but if the underlying data is not verified and accurate, even the best automation fails. Defensibility depends on data quality first, then oversight, exception handling, and governance alignment."

AI + Human Oversight for Defensible Records Operations

Docufree's AI-HITL architecture applies AI to classify documents, extract metadata, and support policy-driven handling at scale, while trained professionals review exceptions, validate edge cases, and help ensure outputs align with business rules, records requirements, and regulatory obligations. This layered approach delivers straight-through outcomes by strengthening consistency across ingestion, classification, routing, retention, access and disposition while preserving the controls needed for compliance and audit readiness.

In document-intensive, heavily regulated and highly distributed industries, such as government, education, legal, financial services, and healthcare, even small errors can create outsized legal, operational, and compliance consequences. A missing field, misclassified document, or incorrect data element can disrupt a downstream workflow while also undermining the audit trail and defensibility of the record itself. By embedding expert oversight into AI-enabled workflows, Docufree helps organizations improve information integrity across both operational and records-management outcomes.

"Automation without accountability and governance increases exposure," Jenkins added. "Docufree's AI-HITL services bridge the gap between adopting technology and achieving measurable outcomes in ways unattainable with software alone. The future of records management isn't AI or humans. It's AI with humans."

Five Tips for Stronger Records Management in the AI Age

In recognition of RIM Month, Docufree offers five tips for organizations modernizing their records and information management strategies:

Put Governance Before Automation. Retention requirements, access controls, classification rules, and compliance policies should be defined before AI is applied. Without that foundation, automation can accelerate inconsistency instead of reducing it.

Treat Ingestion As a Control Point. Records enter organizations through many channels. Ingestion is more than an intake step. What happens at ingestion influences classification, metadata quality, routing, retention, and defensible disposition downstream.

Make Classification and Metadata Quality Non-Negotiable. Retention, searchability, access, auditability, and disposition all depend on getting the record and its metadata right. AI can accelerate this work, but outputs must be validated and exceptions handled deliberately.

Design Downstream Workflows with Records Integrity in Mind. Claims, invoices, onboarding documents, signed agreements, and other records often trigger actions beyond their function. When data is incomplete, inaccurate, or weakly governed, both the workflow and the record are put at risk. Reliable downstream processing depends on trusted information from the start.

Make Disposition Defensible and Management Continuous. Disposition is one of the highest-risk moments in the information lifecycle. Organizations need accurate classification, complete metadata, and clear audit trails to show what happened, when, and under whose authority. Sustained compliance also requires continuous monitoring as regulations change, document types evolve, and AI models drift.

About Docufree AI-HITL Services

Docufree helps organizations apply AI to document- and records-intensive workflows within a governed operating model. Its AI-HITL architecture combines automated classification, extraction, and workflow orchestration with human validation, exception handling, and policy-based controls. The result is more reliable processing, stronger auditability, and reduced execution risk across high-volume information workflows. Docufree assumes the burden of verifying AI outputs, resolving exceptions, and continuously monitoring the models, workflows, and integrations required to deliver reliable straight-through processing. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Docufree, then like us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

(678) 461-7438

[email protected]

Tena Johnson

Docufree Corporate Communications

(877) 362-3569

[email protected]

SOURCE Docufree