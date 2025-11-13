Docufree Wins 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for AI-Powered Document Management Platform of the Year

Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms Recognized for Transforming Document Management, Automation, and Productivity in the Legal Sector

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of cloud-based document management and process automation solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award in the Document Management Platform of the Year category.

The prestigious award recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products driving innovation in the global legal technology market. Docufree earned this year's distinction for its Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms, an AI-powered solution that eliminates the physical handling of correspondence and unifies all inbound and outbound documents—physical or digital—into a single, secure, cloud-based workflow.

"Law firms deal with an enormous volume of time-sensitive and compliance-bound documents every day, often coming from multiple channels and locations," said Brad Jenkins, CEO of Docufree. "We built Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms to solve that challenge, giving legal teams total visibility, security, and automation around how they receive, process, and respond to case information. This recognition validates our commitment to helping law firms modernize operations and deliver better client service through digital transformation."

Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms helps firms eliminate legacy mailroom processes by capturing, classifying, and routing documents from any source, including U.S. mail, email, fax, or eforms, into a unified digital stream. The AI and business rules driven platform intelligently extracts metadata, secures sensitive information, routes time-sensitive documents directly to the right client matter within their case management/ practice management system, and triggers workflows for review, approval, and response. On the outbound side, Docufree provides SLA-bound fulfillment for critical communications, automating printing, e-certified delivery, and providing audit-ready tracking, reducing manual effort and turnaround time from hours to minutes.

Law firms using Docufree Digital Mail have achieved measurable results, including:

Reducing mail processing time from 30–45 minutes to just 5 minutes

Increasing accuracy and accountability through automated tracking and reporting

Achieving complete visibility into inbound and outbound mail operations

Reclaiming space, supporting a hybrid workforce, and improving information governance with less paper onsite

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognize solutions that transform how law firms and corporate legal teams operate, honoring excellence in innovation, performance, ease of use, and industry impact.

About Docufree

Docufree is a services-led leader in digital transformation solutions including: large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Today, over 1,500 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Docufree , then like us on Facebook .

SOURCE Docufree