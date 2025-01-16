Docufree Starts the New Year with ImageAPI Acquisition

Acquired Company Bolsters Software as a Service (SaaS) and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Position in State and Local Governments

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of cloud-based document management and process automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of ImageAPI, a veteran provider of digital transformation services for state and local government agencies.

The acquisition strengthens Docufree's position as a trusted partner for government organizations seeking to modernize their document management, optimize workflows, and maintain regulatory compliance. ImageAPI brings decades of experience in technology-driven document digitization, content management, and SaaS solutions tailored to the unique needs of the public sector.

"We are excited to welcome ImageAPI to the Docufree family," said Brad Jenkins, chief executive officer at Docufree. "This acquisition will significantly enhance our software capabilities and operational efficiency, positioning our AI-driven SaaS and BPaaS platform as a leading solution in the Intelligent Document Management market, particularly for state, local, and education (SLED) agencies."

Docufree's strategic acquisition of ImageAPI aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on both organic SaaS revenue growth and leveraging acquisitions to scale the adoption and uptake for its award-winning SaaS platform. The combined entity will bring together software, services, and nationwide operational advantages to better serve the evolving needs of the Business-to-Government (B2G) landscape.

"This purchase is a crucial component of our vision for this marketplace," Jenkins added. "Our digital-transformation platform embeds powerful AI technologies coupled with a collection of content-enabled vertical applications specifically designed for the public sector, including a unique boardroom agenda application aimed at ensuring compliance among state agencies for medical license renewals."

Clients of both Docufree and ImageAPI can expect a seamless transition as the integration process unfolds. Both organizations are committed to providing uninterrupted service and support throughout this period of growth and development, ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

About Docufree

Docufree is a services-led leader in digital transformation solutions including: large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Today, over 1,500 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Docufree, then like us on Facebook.

