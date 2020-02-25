Documate's Newly Launched Guerilla Marketing Campaign Converts Law Firms From Competitors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Documate, an innovator in technology for businesses in the legal field, is encroaching on its competition's monopoly and converting many legal businesses by showcasing its intuitive platform, which requires zero technical or coding experience. With a focus on ease of use and accuracy, the platform is helping law firms and other legal professionals transform endless forms and documents into data with a purpose. With Documate, legal firms can streamline their workflows with security, speed, and simplicity. They can also create external-facing legal applications to collaborate with clients.

"We looked for a web-based document automation platform that didn't require advanced degrees to code. Thankfully, we found Documate," says Nick Graham, founder of Freshlease.com, an online platform for generating real estate documents.

Documate's newly launched marketing campaign "Don't Get Bullied" shows images of children writing on a chalkboard to showcase how law firms and other legal businesses feel about their relationship with other document automation platforms and features the easy-to-use benefits of Documate, helping to differentiate them and convert new customers. They take a page from Salesforce's early ad campaigns against legacy software tool Siebel.

Documate offers document automation to law firms and legal businesses without the need of a full IT team to implement it, saving businesses setup and maintenance costs and staff time and resources.

Today, Documate fills the need for more streamlined workflow processes in law firms and other businesses. Tested originally by 9 and 12-year-olds to ensure simplicity and ease of use, the platform's modern and intuitive interface helps increase productivity, having saved users up to 70% to 80% of the time it typically takes to generate and revise documents manually.

"Document automation is key for any law firm, but particularly transactional attorneys. Given the ever-expanding options to create legal documents online, lawyers must deliver lightning-fast and impeccable documents at affordable rates. Documate has taken our document automation to the next level and far exceeds the competition. Better still, Documate is continually releasing useful features," adds Graham.

Documate has an ongoing partnership with the American Bar Association and the Legal Services Corporation, recognized for its continued development and innovations that are modernizing the legal practice. Documate has leveled the playing field for small and medium-sized firms, empowering those firms with the tools to automate their documents and confidently face the challenges that require a modern approach.

For more information about the company and services it provides to the legal field and other businesses, visit Documate.org, watch their tutorial videos here, or email hello@documate.org for a live demo.

About Documate

Documate is a no-code document automation and document assembly software that turns template documents and forms into intelligent workflows, dramatically reducing the time to generate document sets and allowing you to focus on the work that matters most. Documate can be used internally or to create external, client-facing legal applications. For more information, visit Documate.org.

