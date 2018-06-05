Document Capture Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Capture Software Market: Overview

The document capture software market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5429866



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global document capture software market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and key trends of the market.Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario.



These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global document capture software market.A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the document capture software market.



The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.



Global Document Capture Software Market: Scope of the Report

The document capture software market has been segmented in terms of deployment, enterprise, solution, end-use industry, and region.In terms of deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid services.



The enterprise type segment includes small & medium enterprises (SME's) and large enterprises.While considering the solution segment, the market has been divided into multiple-capture, cognitive capture, mobile capture and others.



In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into retail, banking, financial services & insurance, telecom & IT, healthcare, transportation & logistics, energy and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the document capture software market during the forecast period.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global document capture software market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.The comprehensive document capture software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the document capture software market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the document capture software market, growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes companies' strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section.



Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the document capture software market.



This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the document capture software market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.



Global Document Capture Software Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the document capture software market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Document Capture Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global document capture software market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ABBYY Software, Adobe Systems Software Ltd., Artsyl Technologies, Inc, Canon, Inc., CAPSYS Technologies, LLC, DocuLexInc. (DocStar), EMC Corp., Ephesoft Inc., Hyland Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Knowledge Lake Inc., Kodak Company, Kofax, Inc., Meniko, Notable Solutions Inc., Nuance, Communications, Inc., Oracle Corp. and Xerox Corporation.



The global document capture software market is segmented as below:



Global Document Capture Software Market, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid



Global Document Capture Software Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Document Capture Software Market,by Solution



Multiple-Channel Capture

Cognitive Capture

Mobile Capture

Others



Global Document Capture Software Market, by Industry

Retail

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Energy

Others (Education, Manufacturing)



Global Document Capture Software Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5429866



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/document-capture-software-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300660041.html