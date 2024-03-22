Document Collaboration Hub (DCH) by Netcare International Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcare International today announced the availability of Documentation Collaboration Hub (DCH) on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. Document Collaboration Hub enables teams to handle documents, projects, and discussions in a single place, with improved visibility, version control, data security, geofencing, and more.

Netcare International, a Danish company founded by a technical and legal pioneer in 2000, is renowned for providing innovative solutions to enhance document management systems, delivering a suite of services. With a proven track record in systems and product development and installation, Netcare International positions itself as an essential partner in navigating the complexities of large document environments. The company's offerings ensure maximum security, seamless collaboration, and efficient document management, making it a valuable ally in optimizing business operations.

"We're excited to launch something that has the potential to take Netcare International and document management to the next level," said Finn Schnohr, Founder of Netcare International. "Microsoft has shown great interest and enthusiasm in our Document Collaboration Hub during the development, and I'm just thrilled that we're finally ready to take it to the market."

Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp., said, "Microsoft AppSource welcomes Document Collaboration Hub, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025. Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Netcare International, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Netcare International is at the forefront of revolutionizing document management and collaboration for businesses. Its innovative solutions are designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. By focusing on simplifying complex processes, Netcare International helps businesses focus on growth and innovation. Serving a diverse global clientele, Netcare International is committed to ensuring secure and efficient document handling.

Learn more about Documentation Collaboration Hub at its page on AppSource.

