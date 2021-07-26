Document Crunch and Associated General Contractors (AGC) New York State Partner to Create an Exclusive and Unique Solution for AGC NYS Members

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Crunch™ has announced today their collaboration with AGC New York State Chapter (AGC NYS) to allow AGC NYS members to access an exclusive Project Team Cheat Sheet that uses artificial intelligence to identify and explain key contracting issues to AGC NYS members who upload contracts to this proprietary platform. Document Crunch's specialized artificial intelligence technology allows project teams to manage their projects more effectively by providing helpful hints and best practices on common issues pertaining to the execution and administration of the project. AGC NYS will provide its own insights/explanations to the tool that the parties are developing together.

"It was always our vision that project teams struggle with their day-to-day management when issues arise. This is the problem Document Crunch™ was created to solve. The AGC NYS chapter is visionary for trying to provide a unique offering to its members. We are proud to support this effort and look forward to being a game-changer for New York members that use this product," said, Josh Levy, co-founder and CEO of Document Crunch™. He further added, "The product we are developing is specifically designed to empower project teams to better understand key contract issues and to make better decisions with a particular New York flavor to it."

The Associated General Contractors of New York State is the leading voice of the building and heavy highway construction industry, representing contractors and related companies dedicated to the ideals of skill, integrity, and responsibility. For 90 years, AGC NYS has delivered a variety of services and programs effectively organized to truly protect the interests of its members. "AGC NYS has long prided itself on providing invaluable tools, information and support to help our members better manage their business. Document Crunch™ is such a tool that we are particularly excited to offer to our members and their project staff." Joseph P. Hogan, CDT - Vice President, Building Services

Document Crunch™, curated by legal professionals and risk management experts in the construction industry, harnesses state of-the-art artificial intelligence/machine learning technology to quickly identify what curators believe are the most important provisions in contract documents, and to also provide key insights and rationale, as well as sample contract provisions and other language. The context gained from using Document Crunch™ empowers users in the construction industry to better understand risks during bidding, make better decisions as to risk during negotiations, and to better administrate day to day issues on construction projects.

