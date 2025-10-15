Document Fulfillment Services (DFS) Acquires mailing.com, Creating a New National Leader in Transactional and Marketing Mail Communications

The acquisition brings together DFS's enterprise-grade transactional mail expertise with mailing.com's direct mail marketing capabilities, forming a full-spectrum communications powerhouse.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Fulfillment Services (DFS), a leading provider of data-driven transactional print and mail solutions, today announced the acquisition of mailing.com, a nationally recognized direct-mail marketing company known for its extensive direct mail expertise, production scale, and customer-centric approach.

The combination unites two long-standing leaders in their respective categories, DFS's strength in secure, compliant transactional communicationsand mailing.com's proficiency in direct mail marketing and high-impact campaigns.

"This acquisition represents the future of print and mail," said Eric Bambury, CEO & Owner of DFS. "By integrating mailing.com's direct mail marketing expertise and capabilities with DFS's data, compliance, and operational precision, we can now offer clients a single, seamless solution for every communication, from regulated statements to personalized brand campaigns."

Mailing.com, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, has built a strong reputation serving marketers, agencies, and brands across the country. As part of DFS, mailing.com will continue to operate under its established name while benefiting from DFS's expanded resources, data infrastructure, and enterprise security standards.

"Joining DFS gives us the scale, technology, and data expertise to help our clients take their marketing mail to the next level," said Bernadette Trujillo, President of mailing.com. "Together, we're broadening our capabilities by connecting marketing mail with stronger data intelligence, empowering organizations to communicate smarter and more effectively than ever."

The combined organization will deliver the full spectrum of customer communications: transactional and marketing mail, with one trusted partner.

About DFS

DFS is a national leader in data-driven print and mail communications, providing secure, compliant, and high-volume transactional solutions for industries including financial services, healthcare, utilities, and government. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, DFS helps organizations transform complex data into accurate, on-brand customer communications at scale. Learn more about DFS at www.dfsmail.com .

About mailing.com

Mailing.com is a full-service direct-mail company known for its customer-centric approach, data-driven campaigns, and commitment to results. Now part of the DFS family, mailing.com expands DFS's offerings into marketing mail communications. Learn more about mailing.com at www.mailing.com .

