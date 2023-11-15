Document Management Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2032 at 17.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions in businesses, implementation of advanced DMS solutions in organizations, and increase in demand for remote and distributed workforces are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Document Management Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Education, Industrial Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the document management industry generated $7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $34.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions in businesses, implementation of advanced DMS solutions in organizations, and increase in demand for remote and distributed workforces are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. However, data privacy concerns and regulatory compliance hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the adoption of big data management and data analyzing tools by enterprises, and the integration of robotic process automation (RPA) create opportunities for document management solutions to optimize business operations.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2835

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $34.2 Billion CAGR 17.3 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions in businesses Implementation of advanced DMS solutions in organizations Opportunities Surge in adoption of big data management and data analyzing tools by enterprises Restraints Data privacy concerns and regulatory compliance

Buy this Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/document-management-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the document management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The surge in technological breakthroughs in several industries has proliferated numerous opportunities for the solution segment in the market. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Document management services are increasingly implemented in various industries.

The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the document management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. As for improving their software, several businesses started to provide more effective document management further creating lucrative opportunities for the global market. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in integration of cost-effective and secure bank operations in various industries is further expected to propel global market growth.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to two-thirds of the document management market revenue, as document management solutions are increasingly being deployed in these organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations.

The BFSI segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By end user, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the document management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for document management solutions in the BFSI sector further creates lucrative opportunities for this segment in the global market. However, the government segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the documentation databases in the government sector is further expected to propel global market growth.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the document management market revenue. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve banking and finance businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the document management market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2835

Leading Market Players: -

OpenText Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Canon Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

SpringCM

Hyland Software Inc.

Revver, Inc

Xerox Corporation

Zoho Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the document management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Video On Demand Market Expected to Reach $387.5 Billion by 2032

Influencer Marketing Market Expected to Reach $199.6 Billion by 2032

Cyber Warfare Market Expected to Reach $127.1 Billion by 2032

Threat Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2032

Master Data Management Market Expected to Reach $74.5 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research