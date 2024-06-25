Document Management Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 7.11 billion from 2024-2028, Shift from on-premise to cloud-based solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global document management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Shift from on-premise to cloud-based solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for digitalization. However, data privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., Crown Worldwide Group, DocuSign Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., FileHold Systems Inc., GRM Information Management Systems Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Inspectorio Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Microsoft Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Primeleaf Consulting P Ltd., Revver Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global document management systems market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Document Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7116.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., Crown Worldwide Group, DocuSign Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., FileHold Systems Inc., GRM Information Management Systems Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Inspectorio Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Microsoft Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Primeleaf Consulting P Ltd., Revver Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Market Driver

The global document management systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing digitalization trend in various industries, including consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. This shift towards digitalization makes IT resources more susceptible to cyberattacks, leading to a heightened demand for document management systems as preventative measures. Technological advancements, such as chatbot integration and the BYOD policy, have further amplified the need for robust cybersecurity solutions. The popularity of the BYOD policy, which enables remote work and cost savings, has resulted in an influx of companies offering BYOD solutions, such as VMware's Workspace ONE. Consequently, industries are integrating digital processes, driving the growth of the document management systems market.

The Document Management Systems (DMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for efficient and secure document management solutions. Real-time access, alterts, and versioning are key trends in this market. Cloud solutions are popular as they offer convenience and scalability. Corporations and small businesses alike are adopting DMS to manage their documents effectively. Privacy and security are essential considerations. Cybersecurity measures are crucial to protect sensitive information. Markets for DMS are segmented by size, deployment model, and end-user industry. The industry is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for digital transformation and automation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The document management systems market faces significant challenges due to data privacy concerns in conversational AI. With the rise of chatbots and virtual agents, enterprises are adopting these technologies for business simplification. However, cybersecurity and data privacy are becoming major concerns as customers share sensitive information. Regulations are tightening, but cybercrimes persist, raising fears about data misuse and potential brand damage. Organizations generate vast amounts of data, which must be secured against evolving cyber threats and interoperability issues. Data security and integrity are crucial challenges for the document management systems market.

In today's business landscape, effective document management is crucial. However, implementing a Document Management System (DMS) comes with challenges. Data and audit trails are essential for compliance and accountability. Ensuring security and access to the right information at the right time is a challenge. The complexity of modern systems can be overwhelming, especially for smaller organizations. Integration with other business systems is also a concern. Additionally, ensuring data consistency and minimizing errors is a challenge. Cloud-based solutions offer flexibility but come with their own set of security concerns. Overall, selecting the right DMS and overcoming these challenges can lead to increased efficiency and productivity.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This document management systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Solutions Type 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small and medium-sized enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Software- The document management systems market is primarily driven by the software segment due to the increasing adoption of advanced software in retail, BFSI, and government sectors. This trend is fueled by the global push towards paperless workplaces, enabling businesses to digitize processes, cut costs, and enhance workflow efficiency. Notable developments include Xerox Holdings Corp.'s electronic document management system launch in March 2022 and DocuSign's AI-backed live video ID verification tool in July 2023. These advancements are expected to significantly contribute to the software segment's growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Document Management Systems (DMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by various industries. IT spending on DMS is projected to expand at a robust rate, driven by the demand for advanced features such as Salesforce's document management capabilities and Laserfiche's workflow automation. Indian Bank and Bank of India, among others, are leveraging DMS to streamline their operations and serve their MSME loan segment and large enterprises more effectively. Data privacy concerns are a critical factor influencing the DMS market. Cybersecurity Ventures Report highlights the importance of data security in the digital age. Exela Technologies, Inc, and other DMS providers offer data auditing, real-time alerts, and risk assessment solutions to mitigate data risks. Data minimization is another essential aspect, with virtual learning environments and IoT applications requiring secure data management. AAL solutions and telehealth are emerging sectors driving the DMS market. These industries generate vast amounts of data and require efficient document management systems to manage and secure their data effectively. Overall, the DMS market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the need for advanced document management capabilities, data security, and regulatory compliance.

Market Research Overview

The Document Management Systems (DMS) market encompasses solutions and technologies designed to optimize the creation, management, and dissemination of documents. These systems offer features such as version control, security, and search capabilities, enabling organizations to streamline processes and enhance productivity. DMS solutions are integral to various industries, including legal, finance, and healthcare, where the handling of large volumes of documents is a necessity. The market for DMS is driven by the increasing digitization of business processes and the need for efficient document management. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are leading to intelligent document processing and automation, further enhancing the value proposition of DMS solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Solutions

Type

Large Enterprises



Small And Medium-sized Enterprises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio