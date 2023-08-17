Document Management Systems Market to Grow by USD 5.21 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Process optimization and operational efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The document management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,219.47 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Document Management Systems Market

Document management systems market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The document management systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer document management systems in the market are Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., Crown Worldwide Group, DocuSign Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., FileHold Systems Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Inspectorio Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Primeleaf Consulting P Ltd., Revver Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and GRM information management systems inc. and

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Adobe Inc - The company offers document management systems through home document management systems.

The company offers document management systems through home document management systems. Canon Inc. - The company offers document management systems called Therefore.

The company offers document management systems called Therefore. DocuSign Inc. - The company offers document management systems under its subsidiary called SpringCM.

The company offers document management systems under its subsidiary called SpringCM. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Document Management Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (software and solutions), and type (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises),

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. This increase is due to the increased adoption of advanced document management software in industries such as retail, BFSI, and government. The major players in the market offer innovative advanced software suitable for companies of different sizes. For example, Xerox Holdings Corp. introduces an electronic document management system, promotes smart workplaces, and improves productivity after the pandemic. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global document management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global document management systems market.

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rapid growth of the manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure development, BFSI, and retail sectors in the region. Several companies in these industries are adopting data analytics to deal with growing volumes of data. For example, Magnitude Software provides products and solutions to streamline data management, improving overall business productivity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Document Management Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver- Process optimization and operational efficiency are key factors driving market growth.

Major Trends- The rising demand for digitalization is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The data privacy concern is one of the significant challenges hindering market growth. Chatbots are growing in popularity and many companies are adopting chatbots to simplify their business processes. As a result, worldwide cybercrime is on the rise and there are growing concerns about the security of chatbots and virtual agents (VAs). Hence, the data privacy concern is expected to restrict document management systems market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Document Management Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the document management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the document management systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the document management systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of document management systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The analytics as a service (AaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 34,112.91 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, and descriptive analytics), end-user (BSFI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing availability and complexity of data is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.76% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,973.56 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), End-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, telecommunication, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Document Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,219.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., Crown Worldwide Group, DocuSign Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., FileHold Systems Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Inspectorio Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Primeleaf Consulting P Ltd., Revver Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and GRM information management systems inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global document management systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global document management systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 111: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 115: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 DocuSign Inc.

Exhibit 119: DocuSign Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: DocuSign Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: DocuSign Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Exela Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Exela Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Exela Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Exela Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Exela Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Hyland Software Inc.

Exhibit 126: Hyland Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hyland Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Hyland Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Inspectorio Inc.

Exhibit 129: Inspectorio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Inspectorio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Inspectorio Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 137: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 KYOCERA Corp.

Exhibit 142: KYOCERA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: KYOCERA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: KYOCERA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: KYOCERA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: KYOCERA Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 152: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Revver Inc.

Exhibit 161: Revver Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Revver Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Revver Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 169: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio