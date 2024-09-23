Document Outsourcing Market to Grow by USD 17.8 Billion (2024-2028) as Demand for Cost Reduction, Efficiency and Compliance Rises, with AI Driving Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global document outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.46% during the forecast period. Need for cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and regulatory compliance is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in preference for cloud sourcing. However, data security issues in outsourcing poses a challenge - Key market players include ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Siemens AG, Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp..

Document Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 17.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Siemens AG, Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Cloud sourcing, the combination of outsourcing services with cloud computing technology, is gaining popularity among businesses for the efficient integration of their operations. Companies are outsourcing cloud product and service deployment and maintenance to cloud service providers. The shift from traditional data centers to cloud sourcing is projected to boost IT spending and create demand for cloud platforms and online data centers. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are embracing cloud sourcing due to cost savings. Pay-as-you-go services and cloud applications enable these businesses to adopt new technologies without investing in expensive infrastructure. The cost advantage makes cloud sourcing a preferred choice for many organizations and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Document outsourcing is a growing business trend, particularly in sectors like medical transcription, where domain-specific knowledge is essential. Driving this growth are factors like digitization of documents, which streamlines operations, reduces costs, and improves document security. Document management solutions enable businesses to track document versions, automate document-related tasks, and collaborate more effectively. Cloud-based document services offer additional benefits, such as accessing new markets and reducing operational costs. Service providers offer a range of services, including text transcription for handwritten and electronic documents, scanning, and electronic information management. Cross-media services, such as digital mailbox and e-mail writing, are also popular. Automated document processing through business process outsourcing is a key trend, along with digitalization, automation, and data analytics. Green initiatives, such as reducing carbon footprint, are also important considerations. Overall, document outsourcing is an effective way for businesses to meet customer needs, improve customer service, and access new opportunities while overcoming geographical limitations.

Document outsourcing has gained popularity in the business world, particularly in IT sectors. However, it comes with security concerns. Vendors handle data from multiple businesses, potentially merging or leaking sensitive information. This can lead to legal action against the vendor, damaging their brand reputation, revenue, and consumer base. Strict data protection regulations must be met, and effective security measures implemented to prevent document breaches. Failure to protect confidential information can result in significant financial loss for companies. As a result, some businesses opt for in-house document management to mitigate these risks. Therefore, ensuring document security is a significant challenge for document outsourcing market vendors.





The document outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth due to businesses seeking to outsource document-related operations for improved productivity and efficiency. Challenges include data storage, with the need for scalable and adaptable solutions for digital and hard copy documents. Pay-as-you-go services and cloud-based apps offer flexibility and affordability, but data security and compliance are crucial concerns. Logistics outsourcing market players offer derivative technology, such as document lifecycle management, replication, and workflow solutions. Large organizations and compliance-driven industries require cutting-edge technology like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition for financial data extraction and legal document processing. Cloud computing, digital imaging, and client turnaround times are essential factors. Environmental sustainability and compliance with regulations are also important, with a focus on eco-friendly practices and sustainability awareness. Specialized services, including document printing and document storage access, require scalability, flexibility, and affordability, with data security and compliance as top priorities.

Service 1.1 Onsite contracted services

1.2 Statement printing services

1.3 DPO services End-user 2.1 Large companies

2.2 Small and medium companies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Onsite contracted services- The document outsourcing market's onsite contracted service model allows service providers to offer onsite technology setup and services for document conversion, assessment, consulting, and in-house printing. Vendors like Xerox Corp. (Xerox) and Canon Inc. (Canon) provide onsite contracted services for various industries, including finance, IT, legal, and telecom. These services are customized to meet client requirements based on their IT architecture, industry vertical, business size, and competitive factors. With the rise of business process automation and data-driven decision-making, advanced onsite document management systems are in demand. The market growth is driven by the development of advanced document management solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the onsite contracted services segment, as organizations shifted to remote work environments, leading to an increase in document outsourcing for process streamlining and employee service.

Research Analysis

The Document Outsourcing Market refers to the practice of businesses outsourcing their document-related operations to external suppliers for cost savings and improved productivity and efficiency. Core functions of document outsourcing include email writing services, content creation for websites, technical brochures, product descriptions, maintenance guidance, and business processing. Services may include document printing, replication, and document management systems. Operational costs can be significantly reduced through document outsourcing, as businesses avoid the need to hire and train in-house staff, invest in equipment, and maintain document management systems. External suppliers offer quality writing and technical expertise, ensuring accurate and effective communication of information through various formats, such as text, handwritten, electrical documents, scanning, and electronic information. Document outsourcing enables businesses to focus on their core competencies, while external providers handle document processing and management. Services may include pitches, business plans, and other text-based content, ensuring a professional and polished image for businesses in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The document outsourcing market is a growing industry that allows businesses to outsource their document-related operations to external suppliers, focusing on core functions and reducing operational costs. Quality writing is a crucial aspect, with services ranging from email writing to technical brochures and product descriptions. Maintenance guidance, brand image, and constructive impact are also significant benefits. Cloud sourcing, facilitated by cloud computing technology, enables scalable and adaptable solutions for businesses of all sizes. Core business processes such as document printing, replication, workflow, storage, retrieval, and document lifecycle management can be outsourced. Digital data and hard copies can be combined using cutting-edge technology like cloud computing, digital imaging, and AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition. Cloud-based service suppliers offer pay-as-you-go services, cloud-based apps, and derivative technology. Large organizations and compliance-driven industries benefit from environmentally friendly practices and sustainability awareness. Growth driving factors include the digitization of documents, streamlined operations, cost reduction, and document management solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer access, scalability, flexibility, affordability, data security, compliance, and specialized services like financial data extraction, legal document processing, and medical transcription. Document services can help improve customer service, reduce operational costs, meet customer needs, and access new markets, while overcoming geographical limitations. Automated document processing through business process outsourcing is a key trend.

