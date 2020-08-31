Document Outsourcing Services Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



A recent market study published on the document outsourcing services market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Document Outsourcing Services Market: Segmentation

The global document outsourcing services market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.



Services



Document Imaging & Scanning Services

Archive & Records Management Services

Content Management Services

Document Processing Services

Others



Enterprise Size



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry



Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Legal

Media & Entertainment

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others (Food and Beverage, Real Estate etc.)



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report begins with the executive summary of the document outsourcing services market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the document outsourcing services market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to document outsourcing services and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the document outsourcing services market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The document outsourcing services market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Pricing Analysis



This section includes the pricing analysis of different types of services. This section includes average pricing analysis based on different types of plans provided by service providers.



Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Impact Analysis



This chapter offers analysis on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on factors, such as enterprise spending on document outsourcing services, outsourcing IT services, and spending analysis on trending end-uses of document outsourcing services like document management and document processing.



Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier-wise analysis of companies and market concentration of key players in the document outsourcing services market, along with their market share analysis.



Chapter 07 – Global Document Outsourcing Services Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value and volume analysis and forecast for the document outsourcing services market during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical document outsourcing services market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, the year-on-year growth trend analysis of the document outsourcing services market has also been provided in this section.



Chapter 08 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the document outsourcing services market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors and value chain analysis of the document outsourcing services market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section.



Chapter 09 – Market Outlook



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the key benefits of outsourcing document management services, in-house document management services trend and types of document management services outsourced to service providers, along with their market share analysis.



Chapter 10 – Global Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Services



Based on services, the document outsourcing services market is segmented into document imaging & scanning services, archive & records management services, content management services, document processing services, others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on services.



Chapter 11 – Global Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Enterprise Size



This chapter provides various details about the document outsourcing services market based on enterprise size, and has been classified into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on enterprise size.



Chapter 12 – Global Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Industry



This chapter provides various details about the document outsourcing services market based on industry, and has been classified into BFSI, manufacturing, legal, media & entertainment, government, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecom, among others (food and beverage, real estate etc.). In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.



Chapter 13 – Global Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the document outsourcing services market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on regional markets.



Chapter 14 – North America Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America document outsourcing services market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.



Chapter 15 – Latin America Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the document outsourcing services market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.



Chapter 16 – Europe Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the document outsourcing services market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Russia, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 17 – South Asia and Pacific Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the document outsourcing services market in South Asia and Pacific countries such as India, ASEAN, Oceania, and rest of South Asia and Pacific.



Chapter 18 – East Asia Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Document Outsourcing Services market in the East Asia region by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea.



Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the document outsourcing services market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as Northern Africa, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period.



Chapter 20 – Key and Emerging Countries Document Outsourcing Services Market Analysis



This chapter provides analysis on document outsourcing services market in the key countries considered in the market report.



Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the document outsourcing services market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, key financials, product portfolio, revenue share by operating segment, and key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the report are Ricoh Co. Ltd., Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Max BPO, Symcor, Hewlett-Packard Co., Lexmark International Inc., Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Suma Soft Private Limited, Nimble Information Strategies Inc. and others.



Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the document outsourcing services market report.



Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the document outsourcing services market.



