DAYTON, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should a business shred documents? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Document Shredding Expert Rhet Crowe of Dayton, Ohio. The article breaks down how different organizations can determine the right shredding schedule based on risk, volume, and handling practices—not simply size or industry type.

Rhet Crowe, Owner/President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that business shredding should be guided by how frequently confidential documents are created and how quickly they accumulate. For companies that work with sensitive information daily—such as medical offices, legal firms, and financial institutions—a weekly shredding schedule helps limit exposure and keeps paper buildup under control. Rhet Crowe emphasizes that regular shredding protects privacy by reducing the amount of time sensitive files are left in accessible locations.

For businesses that generate documents less frequently, a monthly or quarterly shredding schedule may be sufficient. The key is ensuring that confidential documents are held in secure storage between service visits. The article notes that secure storage, such as locked bins, can make infrequent shredding safe when implemented properly. This kind of setup allows employees to deposit materials right after use and avoids unnecessary handling of paper that still contains private or regulated information.

One of the most important takeaways from the article is that the size of a company should not determine how often shredding occurs. Crowe explains that a small business with a high volume of daily paperwork might need more frequent service than a large company that has gone mostly digital. A tailored shredding schedule based on actual document shredding frequency and risk leads to more effective protection.

The article also addresses how record retention rules influence timing. Certain documents must be kept for legal or compliance reasons, but once those periods expire, it's best to shred the information promptly. Keeping old confidential documents longer than necessary only adds storage burden and risk. Business shredding should support compliance while eliminating avoidable exposure.

Cost is another consideration. Shredding too often can waste resources, while shredding too infrequently can lead to security problems. The HelloNation feature explains that finding the right balance is not just good for security, but for budget planning as well. A schedule that matches actual usage keeps costs predictable and protection consistent.

As companies evolve, their shredding needs can change. Staff increases, new services, or changes in how paper is used can all affect the volume of confidential documents. Crowe advises that shredding schedules should be reviewed regularly to reflect these changes. Keeping the schedule aligned with current paper use helps maintain proper risk control.

The article also points out that risk tolerance should be factored into any shredding plan. Some businesses may prefer shorter intervals to reduce all possible risk, even with lower paper volume. Others may feel comfortable with longer gaps if they have strong internal controls and secure storage in place.

How Often Should a Business Shred Documents? features insights from Rhet Crowe, Document Shredding Expert of Dayton, Ohio, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation