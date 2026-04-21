Document Solutions Earns 20th Consecutive Pro-Tech Service Award from Konica Minolta

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Document Solutions, a managed print and document technology provider, has been awarded the 2026 Pro-Tech Service Award by Konica Minolta, marking the company's 20th consecutive year receiving this recognition.

The Pro-Tech Service Award is presented annually by Konica Minolta to dealerships that demonstrate a high level of technical expertise, customer support, and service performance. Earning the award for two decades reflects consistent adherence to the manufacturer's service standards and operational benchmarks.

Two Decades of Consistent Service Recognition

Document Solutions' continued recognition highlights its long-standing focus on maintaining service quality across its operations. The Pro-Tech certification program evaluates dealers based on technician training, inventory management, customer satisfaction, and overall service delivery processes.

"I am incredibly proud of our Service Team for achieving Konica Minolta Pro-Tech certification for the 20th consecutive year—an outstanding milestone! This accomplishment reflects our relentless dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers every single day. Businesses depend on their technology to perform, and our role is to make sure it does. This 20-year milestone shows our commitment to delivering service that is responsive, dependable, and built to support long-term success," said Jorge Campos, Service Manager at Document Solutions.

Maintaining this recognition for 20 consecutive years indicates sustained performance across these criteria, with ongoing participation in Konica Minolta's technical training and service evaluation programs.

Commitment to Technical Standards and Support

As part of the Pro-Tech program requirements, certified providers must meet defined benchmarks for response times, equipment servicing, and technical proficiency. This includes ongoing education for service teams to stay aligned with evolving document technology and support requirements.

Document Solutions' continued qualification for the award reflects its operational alignment with these standards, as well as its focus on maintaining consistent service support for clients across industries.

Supporting Long-Term Client Relationships

Recognition through programs such as the Pro-Tech Service Award may contribute to strengthening client confidence in service reliability and technical support. For organizations relying on document management systems and office technology, consistent service performance remains a key factor in vendor selection and retention.

Document Solutions continues to operate within Konica Minolta's certified service framework, supporting its clients with managed print services, document workflow solutions, and technical support.

About Document Solutions

Document Solutions is a U.S.-based provider of managed print services, document management solutions, and office technology. The company works with organizations across industries to support operational efficiency through print optimization, workflow automation, and ongoing technical support.

Media Contact

Document Solutions, LLC

DS Social Media & Marketing Team

Phone: (877) 937-6977

Website: https://www.dsbls.com

SOURCE Document Solutions, LLC